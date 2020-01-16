Details of fraud charges against ex-barrister emerge

Former Cairns barrister Anthony Mirotsos has pleaded not guilty to 46 counts of fraud.

Former Cairns barrister Anthony Mirotsos has pleaded not guilty to 46 counts of fraud.

A FORMER prominent Cairns barrister allegedly had $55,000 worth of construction work done to his palatial Kewarra Beach home then charged it back to his own company, a court has heard.

Anthony Mirotsos, 45 - the former head of the Cairns Chamber of Commerce - is set to go on trial in the Cairns District Court next month for 46 counts of fraud allegedly committed between 2014 and 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Mirotsos with his solicitor Fabia Parker leave the Cairns court house after making his first court appearance on two counts of fraud.

During a pre-trial hearing yesterday, details of some of the charges emerged for the first time since he was initially arrested by detectives in late 2017.

It is alleged Mr Mirotsos was a director of Smithfield-based development company Koolmoon Developments Pty Ltd when he appropriated about $360,000 for his own use.

He is also accused of lying about the amount of equity he had in the company before selling shares worth $110,000.

The court heard yesterday he allegedly had the work done at his house between May and July 2017 by a Northern Beaches concreter, Die Hard Constructions, who was already performing "legitimate work" for Koolmoon.

Mr Mirotsos then allegedly asked Die Hard to invoice Koolmoon for the works, which were then paid for via "a number of discreet transactions".

The concreting company is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The Leonard St property sold late last year for $900,000.

Mr Mirotsos is also accused of transferring $10,000 from Omega Lawyers, the law firm he set up in 2013, to his platinum credit card in July 2017.

The court heard his third charge related to his alleged transfer of $40,000 cash from Koolmoon to Omega Lawyers' trust account.

Mr Mirotsos' trial is expected to begin on February 27.

It is due to be presided over by Brisbane-based Judge Brian Devereaux with both local District Court judges having to declare a conflict.

Cairns Judge Dean Morzone withdrew from the initial pre-inquest hearing late last year sighting his previous dealings with the former barrister.