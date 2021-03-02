DETAILS: New CBD business to expand from Brisbane venture

IPSWICH locals in need of a smart new ‘do will soon have another barbershop to choose from in the heart of the CBD.

A Brisbane-based businessman is in the process of setting up his second barbershop in the space that formerly held optometrists Eyemode Eyewear, following the success of his first salon.

Pinacle Barbershop owner David Johnston said his New Farm venture had been popular, even throughout the height of Covid restrictions.

He opened the shop a bit over years ago and, when he saw 135 Brisbane St, Ipswich for sale, decided to branch out.

Mr Johnston, who snapped up the property within three weeks’ of it going on the market, said the location and size had appealed to him.

“I’m not from Ipswich, just extending some business opportunities out that way,” he said.

Not a barber by trade, Mr Johnston said he normally bought buildings to lease to businesses.

“I bought the building in New Farm, too, and just filled the space with a business I knew would work,” he said.

