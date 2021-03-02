Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A barbershop is set to open shop at 135 Brisbane St, Ipswich.
A barbershop is set to open shop at 135 Brisbane St, Ipswich.
News

DETAILS: New CBD business to expand from Brisbane venture

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH locals in need of a smart new ‘do will soon have another barbershop to choose from in the heart of the CBD.

A Brisbane-based businessman is in the process of setting up his second barbershop in the space that formerly held optometrists Eyemode Eyewear, following the success of his first salon.

LOCAL NEWS: Charity challenge builds on $1.6 million contribution

Pinacle Barbershop owner David Johnston said his New Farm venture had been popular, even throughout the height of Covid restrictions.

He opened the shop a bit over years ago and, when he saw 135 Brisbane St, Ipswich for sale, decided to branch out.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Retailer coming to Ipswich CBD

Mr Johnston, who snapped up the property within three weeks’ of it going on the market, said the location and size had appealed to him.

“I’m not from Ipswich, just extending some business opportunities out that way,” he said.

Not a barber by trade, Mr Johnston said he normally bought buildings to lease to businesses.

“I bought the building in New Farm, too, and just filled the space with a business I knew would work,” he said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

ipswich business
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wanted man charged with weapons, drugs offences at servo

        Premium Content Wanted man charged with weapons, drugs offences at servo

        Crime Police have charged a wanted man with multiple offences after they intercepted him riding a stolen bike on the Warrego Hwy. DETAILS

        Highway closed following bridge strikes

        Premium Content Highway closed following bridge strikes

        News Safety checks are being carried out following two bridge strikes on the Cunningham...

        Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change

        Premium Content Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change

        Community FREE EVENT: The Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety aims to refresh senior drivers...

        Rich Ipswich history cherished through joyful tribute to mum

        Premium Content Rich Ipswich history cherished through joyful tribute to mum

        Sport Ipswich nurse honoured, proud family memories revived, in emotional win of...