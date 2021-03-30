DETAILS: Neighbour describes horror of fatal house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A woman was killed in a house fire overnight on Rowe St, Darra. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A WITNESS has described the scene of a horror inferno that tore through his neighbour's house overnight, leaving a woman dead.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Queensland Times he woke up on Monday night to find the fire had broken out at the woman's Darra house.

"I was fast asleep but my flatmate (woke me) after hearing a neighbour," the witness said.

"The guy was trying to get into the house, smash the windows and help but I think by then it was too late - the flames were already up and there was smoke coming out."

He said he could see the fire from his property and the inferno appeared to have started in the garage to the right of the property, where the woman had been living.

"Fireys turned up and it was all over in half an hour," he said.

He said he believed the woman was in her 40s and a mother of a 12-year-old who was not home at the time.

Emergency services were called to the Rowe Tce, Darra, home at 11.30pm, where they found the house engulfed in flames.

They discovered a woman's body inside.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

