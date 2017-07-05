DETAILED PICS: What the new Ipswich will look like

A NEW tower has been proposed for the city skyline.

The nine-storey office building will be the first significant construction project as part of the $150 million CBD redevelopment and represents the dawn of new era for Ipswich.

On Thursday, a development application was lodged with Ipswich City Council for the council's new administration building.

Artist's impressions supplied with the application show the nine-storey building planned for the bottom end of the mall in never-before-seen detail.

The images show an aluminium framed curtain wall on the building's front side, highlighted by limestone cladding and glass windows.

It will take two and half years to build the tower as part of stage one of the city's transformation, once all the relevant approvals have been processed.

The 1200 people who work for the council are currently spread out across three city office locations including administration spaces in the central library.

But once the new building is finished, council workers will be centralised in the one office building for the first time in decades.

The new tower will be set back from Bremer St to make room for a new landscaped outdoor area opposite what will become the civic square.

Council planning boss councillor Andrew Antoniolli said the Limestone finish on parts of the building would be a tip to the city's heritage and humble beginnings as a limestone mining community.

"Ipswich was originally called Limestone and that was one of the materials they mined here in the early days," Cr Antoniolli said.

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

"The building will be highly energy efficient which means the running costs will be extremely low.

"We've also planned ahead as far as space goes so there is room to grow over the coming years."

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017."That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said. File

Cr Antoniolli said inside the building, there would be significant emphasis on technology and a variety of collaborative working places.

For ratepayers, the new administration building will act as a 'one stop shop' for council business from paying rates to lodging applications.

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

"It will also act as a catalyst for further development in the CBD because it brings a large activity centre into the area purely by having so many people in one spot," Cr Antoniolli said.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully, who is also Ipswich City Properties chairman, said plans were still in place to bring vehicles along Nicholas Street and connect through Union Place to Bell Street.

A birds eye view of the proposed CBD redevelopment.

It will be the first time since 1987 cars have been allowed into the mall area.

Construction will start once demolition works have finished and the building proposal has been approved.