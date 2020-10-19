Detailed investigation into PFAS contamination released

An investigation into PFAS contamination in and around RAAF Base Amberley found there to be a 'low and acceptable' risk to human health.

An investigation into PFAS contamination in and around RAAF Base Amberley found there to be a 'low and acceptable' risk to human health.

A DETAILED investigation into PFAS contamination at RAAF Base Amberley and a nearby residential estate in Ipswich has found there to be a “low and acceptable” risk to human health.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said he was “comforted” by the final results but that it was crucial the Federal Government stayed on top of the issue.

The Department of Defence started a detailed environmental investigation into per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)on the largest air base in the southern hemisphere and the area surrounding it in March 2017.

LOCAL NEWS: Teacher’s inspirational journey to return to classroom

The chemicals have been widely used since the 1950s in household and industrial products and in firefighting foams since 1970.

As part of the investigation, it was identified that part of the Golf Links Estate in Leichhardt was built on land that was formerly part of a golf course and was likely to have been historically irrigated with water from the Bremer River.

The investigation area was expanded in March last year to include the former golf course area.

In the same month, advice to not consume fish caught in the Bremer River and Warrill Creek near the base was expanded to also include downstream to Cribb Park

An ecological risk assessment found there is the “potential” for elevated PFAS exposure to some plants and animals around the base.

As a result of the findings, a PFAS management area plan has been developed for the site.

Recommendations for this plan include:

-Restricting surface water run-off and the movement of PFAS into stormwater drains on-base and limit its discharge to the Bremer River and Warrill Creek

-Restricting the movement of PFAS into the sewer network on-base and further assessing the extent of PFAS at the sewage treatment plant compound and Frogs Hollow Gully to limit PFAS discharge to Warrill Creek

-Excavating and on and off-site treatment, stabilisation or containment of soil from ‘key’ on-base source areas

-Soil containment by capping or hydraulic isolation, which involves applying a physical barrier such as clay to seal contaminated soil and prevent PFAS from the source area

-Off-site treatment of stormwater and groundwater

The department says it will review the plan annually, or more frequently if new information or technologies become available.

READ MORE: Will parking be free at redeveloped CBD precinct?

As part of this, an ongoing monitoring plan has been prepared which involves a sampling program to monitor and track PFAS contamination.

Biannual sampling will be taken for three years at 49 locations for surface water and sediment sampling and 49 locations for groundwater sampling.

Mr Neumann said he had been trying to get clarity on the levels of PFAS in and around Amberley for man years.

“There was one line (in the report) that stood out,” he said.

“That line, used repeatedly, was, ‘the ‘do nothing’ option cannot be justified.’

“While the risks are considered to be low, I call on the Minister for Defence (Linda Reynolds) to outline what the measures are to be taken and when they will be undertaken to remedy the situation for local residents.

Letter from Defence Minister Peter Reith to Blair MP Cameron Thompson from 2001.

“It’s imperative the government acts sooner rather than later and improves.”

Mr Neumann said he had written to Health Minister Greg Hunt, seeking government funding for voluntary blood-testing programs to be expanded to RAAF Base Amberley but it had been denied.

“It’s conducted around Williamtown, Oakey and Katherine,” he said.

“You would have thought that, for the largest RAAF base in the country, which is complete with its own firefighting facilities which utilise PFAS, and is located close to a medium-density residential area, it would be considered unnecessary to ask for that support.”

The extent and impact of PFAS in and around the base has been a longstanding issue.

A letter from Defence Minister Peter Reith to then Blair MP Cameron Thompson, dated November 9, 2001, showed former Ipswich councillor David Pahlke held concerns about firefighter foam flowing into the water table.

“The disposal system used is designed to prevent any solution entering the stormwater drainage system or water table,” Mr Reith wrote.

“I trust this information will allay your concerns.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.