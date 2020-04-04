DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

The number of coronavirus cases in the West Moreton region has been climbing steadily but, during the past three days, no new patients have been diagnosed.

The health region has stabilised at 37 patients, while the number of confirmed cases in Queensland continues to rise each day.

After its first coronavirus patient was diagnosed on March 14, new cases have been confirmed nearly every day in the West Moreton.

The period between Thursday and today is the longest stretch the region has had without a new confirmed case.

On Thursday, West Moreton Health released information detailing the locations of its coronavirus patients by electorate.

It confirmed one patient in the Lockyer Valley, one in the Somerset region, one in the Scenic Rim and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining 27 cases were in Ipswich.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was important for people to take the virus seriously.

“My biggest worry is for everyone to stick to the regulations,” Mr Lehmann said.

“I encourage everybody to follow those Queensland Health guidelines – that’s all we can do.”

At present, there are 900 coronavirus cases in Queensland, the majority of which are in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Between Friday and Saturday, 27 new cases were detected in the state.