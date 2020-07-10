Detail in Demi’s post horrifies fans

Fans are horrified after Demi Moore uploaded a photo of her work-from-home set-up, where an exposed office bathroom can be seen in the background.

In a recent promotion for her new podcast, the American actress shared photos of herself at home and offered fans a look at the bathroom she's apparently been working from, the New York Post reports.

"Excited to finally share what I've been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13," the 57-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself sitting on a floral couch with a laptop propped up on a rag-covered box in front of her - and a toilet visible to the left of her head.

On the wall next to the toilet, there's a single panel of floor-to-ceiling rocks.

Brown shag carpet appears to cover the entire room.

The floral bathroom couch Moore is sitting on was previously in her main living room, according to shots the star previously posted in lockdown.

The carpeting appears to extend through much of the Idaho home, where Moore has been quarantining with her family. Mercifully, the kitchen is free from it.

A second shot of the bathroom shows an in-floor jacuzzi-style tub and the bottom of a Joan of Arc statue standing guard on top of it.

"This bathroom is most definitely haunted," one fan commented.

"This is the strangest late '80s/early '90s looking bathroom I've ever seen. Especially with the threadbare couch," wrote another.

"This is what boys thought girls bathrooms looked like back in elementary school," another said.

Moore has been quarantining with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 65 - who was for a while without his current wife, Emma Heming, 42, and their two young kids.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been spending time with their families in coronavirus lockdown together. Picture: Instagram

Moore and Willis' daughter Scout explained the reasoning for the unanticipated arrangement in a recent podcast.

"My stepmum was going to come up here, too, with my little sisters," Scout, 28, said in April.

"(But) my younger sister, who is now actually seven years old … had never gotten a talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found (at a park), so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

The entire family was reunited at Moore's house in May.

