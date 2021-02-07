Destroyer Dean keeps Laidley on top: Powerful team to beat

“JUST too good . . . phenomenal’’.

That’s how Laidley skipper Alex Welsh summed up the performance of Liam Dean after the team’s spearhead snared 7/23 against Brothers at Bichel Oval.

The loyal Laidley-bred cricketer destroyed the Brothers batting side in one of the best first division bowling efforts seen in the Ipswich competition for some time.

“He bowled just as well last week,’’ Welsh said, praising Dean for continuing his consistent form.

“Not that quick. Just swinging it both ways and just bowling in really good areas.

“For a lot of blokes, just too good.’’

Welsh said Laidley junior and former Hornets cricketer Dean had found his rhythm approaching the business end of the season.

“Last year he had spots where he just bowled too short,’’ Welsh said.

“Now he’s just bowling nice and full and swinging it and making blokes play.

“This year, he has been phenomenal.’’

Dean has 35 wickets this season at an average of 11.89. His strike rate is a wicket every 22 balls.

Welsh was also delighted with returning Laidley opener Ben O’Connell who made 87 after the Blue Dogs rolled Brothers for 98.

“He took his time early and then from 50 to 87 he just got that in no time,’’ Welsh said.

“He struck them beautifully.’’

O’Connell is playing the remainder of the season when he can, having other family commitments.

Welsh welcomed his experience at the top of the order making valuable contributions when he is available.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh. Picture: Gary Reid

Competition leaders Laidley are in a commanding position being 2/170 with Welsh 60 not out.

The match resumes next Saturday.

“Arguably, we probably let them get 20, 30 more than they really should have,’’ Welsh said.

However, he’s happy how his team is progressing in the two-day competition after the Christmas break.

“Beating Centrals outright last week by an innings . . . you don’t expect to beat Centrals like that,’’ Welsh said.

“That was a really good win on the back of, again, really good bowling in both innings.

“Our batting was probably just okay by our standards to be honest.

“Our bowlers are tremendous, followed up yesterday.’’

While his team is headed for another grand final, Welsh is closely watching Northsiders, who have leapfrogged Centrals in recent weeks.

“They have been playing really well but I’m not so surprised by that,’’ Welsh said.

“They have a good bowling side with balls that swing all day. And the Norths bowling attack is a genuine swing bowling attack so that helps them.’’

However, Welsh said Northsiders latest match against Marburg Mt Crosby was in the balance after Thunder reached 6/186 at stumps on day one at Sternberg Oval.

Lee Watts remained 55 not out for Thunder.

Laidley play Northsiders and Redbacks in their final two matches.

Centrals have a chance to put more pressure on Northsiders by beating the South East Redbacks at Limestone Park next weekend.

After dismissing Redbacks for 146, Centrals reached 0/31 at the end of the first day’s play.

Brendan Ashton earlier took 4/74 for Centrals.

STATE OF PLAY

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division

Laidley District v Brothers at Bichel Oval

Brothers 1st Innings

Lachlan Griffiths b Dean 2

Regan Griffiths c Welsh b M.Sippel 18

Zac Proffke c Reisenleiter b Dean 0

Mark Sharrad c Grassick b Dean 4

Jacob Sarra b Crack 0

Craig Mackay c Crack b Welsh 48

Hayden Walker c ? b Dean 15

Dan Trevorrow c Sippel b Dean 0

Lachlan Bilyj c Ilka b Dean 1

Paddy Towne not out 4

Mick Conway lbw Dean 0

Extras (1b 4lb 1nb) 6

Total (43.4ov) 98

FoW: 11, 13, 17, 24, 72, 85, 91, 93, 94, 98.

Bowling: Liam Dean 16.4/7/23/7; Craig Crack 8/5/13/1; Michael Sippel 5/0/18/1; Jared Adamski 5/0/22/0; Alex Welsh 9/2/17/1.

Laidley 1st Innings

Ben O’Connell c Sarra b Towne 87

Josh Reisenleiter c Towne b Bilyj 12

Alex Welsh not out 60

Michael Sippel not out 4

Extras (6w 1nb) 7

Total (37ov) 2/170

FoW: 37, 163

Bowling: Paddy Towne 4/0/27/1; Lachlan Bilyj 8/3/30/1; Craig Mackay 14/3/41/0; Dan Trevorrow 2/0/17/0; Mick Conway 4/0/34/0; Regan Griffiths 3/0/21/0.

Northsiders v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Sternberg Oval

Thunder 1st Innings

Jacob Anderson c Cumming b Harsant 47 (88)

Braydon Armstrong c Greensill b Humphreys 0 (10)

Todd Anderson b Salton 13 (77)

Lee Watts not out 55 (164)

Mitch Raine c Salton b Humphreys 31 (52)

Nick Raine c Greensill b Harsant 0 (7)

Tobias Nugter c Humphreys b Salton 13 (35)

Aaron Nugter not out 17 (49)

Extras (1b 4lb 2nb) 7

Total (80ov) 6/186

FoW: 4, 60, 60, 99, 100, 131

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 16/4/21/0; Stephen Humphreys 14/5/30/2; Dom Salton 20/4/59/2; Mitch Harsant 19/8/23/4; Nick Verrenkamp 2/0/13/0; Markus Brits 3/0/13/0; Corey Flood 3/1/7/0; Luke Pollock 3/0/11/0.

Central Districts v South East Redbacks at Limestone Park

Redbacks 1st Innings

Kyle Ladlay c Abbott b Ashton 10

Callum Chandler c Tyler b O’Sullivan 30 (121)

Lochana Shalanka c Dell b Ashton 9 (13)

Anju Perera c C. Osborne b Ashton 0 (1)

Nick O’Connell c J. Verrall b O’Sullivan 31 (69)

Daniel Hamilton b O’Sullivan 0 (1)

Ethan Acutt c Tyler b Jones 13 (42)

Shane Ross b Dell 11 (39)

Nick Berg not out 19 (24)

Kris Hoffman b Jones 2 (20)

Lachlan Kammholz b Ashton 16 (26)

Extras (5b) 5

Total (62ov) 146

FoW: 12, 27, 27, 76, 76, 81, 104, 112, 123, 146

Bowling: Alex Dell 14/4/40/1; Brendan Ashton 12/1/27/4; Rhys O’Sullivan 10/4/13/3; Wayne Jones 17/3/49/2; Mick Abbott 9/3/12/0.

Centrals 1st Innings

Wayne Jones not out 18 (47)

Cameron Osborne not out 11 (37)

Extras (2lb) 2

Total (14ov) 0/31

Bowling: Anju Perera 7/2/12/0; Daniel Hamilton 3/0/13/0; Callum Chandler 4/2/4/0.

2nd Division

Laidley 8 (dec) 264 - Xavier Vasta 2/54 (12), Brent Gill 3/45 (12), Jamie Hamilton 3/58 (9)

v Brothers 0/45 - Jamie Hamilton 33* (52), Josh Ryan 12* (62).

Thunder 9 (dec) 285 - Zane Hogan 96, Jap Singh 12, Robin Liney 110, Brenton Lehmann 18, William Johnstone 24; Billy Harsant 2/61(13), Taylor Weier 15/4/62/6, Nick Drain 1/8(1)

v Northsiders 0/8 - Redbacks 161 vs Centrals 4/113.

3rd Division

Laidley 8/157 (23) - Brendan Breuer 10 (11), Jesse Godwin 41 (27), Matthew Caswell 49 (43), James Wilson 11* (15), Craig Jesberg 11* (13); Byron Yule 3/21 (5), Troy Schroder 2/28 (4), James Wilson 1/39 (4), Carl Sefont 2/7 (2) defeated Thunder 153 (24.4) - Brendan Crossingham 55 (42), Will Tronc 45 (48); Finn Litzow 2/28 (7), Brendan Bruer 1/40 (6), Jesse Godwin 3/23 (4), Kody Litzow 1/25 (4), Logan Goldstone 1/6 (0.4)

Strollers White 9/317 (40) - Malcolm Muggeridge 78, Jamie Reid 35, Steven Kuhnke 26, Matthew Boettcher 25*, Brian Murphy 18, Luke Muggeridge 80, Trent Germon 13*;

defeated Northsiders 100 (30.1) - Trent Germon 3/14(5), Jake Boettcher 1/17(7), Dean Granzien 1/16(6), Steven Kuhnke 1/21(5), Malcolm Muggeridge 1/2(1.1)

Strollers Blue 4/212 (26) - M Webster 32, S Thorpe 53, Steve Hart 55*; defeated Redbacks 210 - Mattew Wild 3/54 (7), Josh Sandnes 3/13 (6.1), Anthony Kramer 3/16 (6).