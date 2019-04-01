Despite change, popular quilt and craft show goes on

WARM WELCOME: Karen Heck, Maureen Latta and Verna Hunt with (back) David Sharp, Ray Blake, Cyril Wheeler and Des Hunt are ready for the St Paul's Quilt and Craft Show.

WARM WELCOME: Karen Heck, Maureen Latta and Verna Hunt with (back) David Sharp, Ray Blake, Cyril Wheeler and Des Hunt are ready for the St Paul's Quilt and Craft Show. Rob Williams

THE sound of wedding bells never seems to be far from the mind of Verna Hunt when she enters the historic St Paul's Anglican Church.

It was the place where she married her husband Des and where her parents, sisters and three children also tied the knot.

"It used to be the place to be to get married years ago,” she said.

"There used to be weddings on the hour, every hour on a Saturday. It's been a family tradition.”

To commemorate the rich history of marriage of families just like Mrs Hunt's in the 160-year-old house of worship, wedding dresses past and present will be the centrepiece at the St Paul's Quilt and Craft Show this week.

A wide range of quilt, cross stitch, lacework, tatting, spinning, weaving will be on display alongside a large crafts stall, book sale and plenty more.

The event, which has been held for 15 years, will not be run in conjunction with the Ipswich Festival for the very first time this year.

As the festival runs over Palm Sunday on April 14, it meant the church had to pick another week.

Because of this, it was decided to cancel the markets that are usually held alongside the show.

"There was no consultation with us... and it just didn't work out,” Mrs Hunt said.

While she admitted it was disappointing not to be in place for the festivities, Mrs Hunt said the show would go on.

"Seeing all these quilts hung in the church is just so special,” she said.

"It gives you that special feeling.

"It's a good way for people to display their talent and work. A lot of these people wouldn't display their work anywhere else. It brings a lot of people from outside Ipswich to Ipswich.”

Money made from any items sold goes towards community services run by the church group.

On 11.30am each day of the show a talk detailing the history of St Paul's will be held.

St Paul's Quilt and Craft Show will be held from 9am-3pm this Thursday to Saturday and 12-3pm on Sunday at 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich. Entry is $5.