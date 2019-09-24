Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DUMB DRIVER: A man despite a 40-year ban on driving was found behind the wheel of a car in Lismore.
DUMB DRIVER: A man despite a 40-year ban on driving was found behind the wheel of a car in Lismore. Contributed
News

Man banned from driving for 40 years caught behind wheel

Alison Paterson
by
24th Sep 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE being banned from driving for 40 years, a Lismore resident was found behind the wheel of a car on Monday.

Officers from the Richmond Police District arrested a man after he was caught driving, despite having a four decade ban from driving.

The 32-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday on a charge of driving while disqualified.

He was fined $1050, disqualified from driving until July 2059 and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.

But police said at 2.40pm the same day, the 32-year-old was seen driving a vehicle on Conway St, Lismore.

He was arrested, charged and refused bail, and will appear at Lismore Local Court again today.

court crime driving disqualified police refused bail richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One lane re-opened after Somerset motorcyle crash

    News Police have closed one lane on a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

    Disturbing details of fake Netflix event

    Disturbing details of fake Netflix event

    Crime A fake Netflix producer who put on a “very convincing” American accent lured...

    Truck and tractor show to return to farming's salad bowl

    premium_icon Truck and tractor show to return to farming's salad bowl

    News Vintage tractors and vehicles will be on display

    OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    premium_icon OPINION: Council team with vision is needed

    Council News Hopefuls need understanding of responsibilities and framework.