WATCH: Rocky dog kicker's colourful exit from watchhouse

UPDATE: Convicted dog kicker Claire Elizabeth West and her mother made a colourful exit from the Rockhampton watchhouse this afternoon.

The bare-footed Gracemere girl covered her face with a binder as she was released from custody through the back door following her Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearance.

West's mother was by the 17-year-old's side after she pleaded guilty and was sentenced on an animal cruelty charge which stemmed from a viral video which showed her kicking her pet, Buster, more than 25 times.

"Piss off... just leave her alone," West's mother shouted at local media upon exiting.

"If you harass us I'm going to call the police."

West then ran across Bolsover and Fitzroy streets without making any comment.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke banned West from owning an animal for two years.

As part of the probation order, West must also undergo counselling and anger management courses.

INITIAL REPORT: A TEENAGER guilty of kicking her dog and filming it cannot own an animal for two years, a Rockhampton magistrate has ruled.

Claire Elizabeth West, 17, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty this morning.

The Gracemere teen's post caused national outcry as it circulated social media, before she was yesterday charged following a joint police-RSPCA invesitgation.

The court heard the teenager had received a number of upsetting Snapchats from her former boyfriend and his new partner, which spurred her action.

West's video showed her kicking her pet, Buster, more than 25 times saying "Dog's dead... how do you like that?".

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke told the court West had not meant to hurt the dog and was remorseful, "completely humiliated and angry" at herself.

The court heard the 17-year-old, who lives with her mother, received a disability support pension and had been diagnosed a number of psychological disorders and hearing impariments.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described it as "quite a despicable act".

"Unfortunately I cannot make an order that you not access or maintain social media accounts - I would make that order if that order could be made," Mr Clarke said.

As part of the probation order, West must also undergo counselling and anger management courses.

