DESPERATION: Outside help needed to save drought areas

RELIEF for drought ravaged towns on the Granite Belt is needed now more than ever.

The Southern Downs Regional Council area moved to 100 litre per person per day critical water restrictions on Sunday as water supply continues to dwindle daily.

Homes, schools and businesses are feeling the brunt of it, leading a band of Granite Belt residents to offer up their time and resources to support their own.

The group, which calls itself Granite Belt Water Relief is off and running, but needs outside help.

They're hoping people in areas unaffected by drought hear their pleas.

"The residents are all doing it tough and they are only weeks away from running out of water,” Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling said.

"While residents remain positive and upbeat, people who live in the outlying townships of the region are really struggling.”

Fencing at Storm King Dam that would usually be submerged by 10 feet of water. Matthew Purcell

Mr Wantling's roots go back generations in the Granite Belt, but this is the worst he's seen the area.

"I was talking to a lot of the old blokes out that way who live near the dam (Storm King) and they said they've never ever seen some of those springs out Eukey way go that dry.

"With reports of animals being euthanised due to no water left in dams, it was only fair that stock was also given a fighting chance to see this drought out.”

Mr Wantling resides at a property on Pyramids Rd at Eukey. He has to pass Storm King Dam, which supplies the water to the Granite Belt, on a daily basis.

The dam has now dropped to 22 per cent capacity and is expected to be bone dry by this December.

"When I was going home one afternoon out at the dam there I come across a bloke bucketing water in with his family into one of those pods.

"I just stopped and asked him what he was doing and he said he just couldn't afford to buy water.

"That's when I thought 'bugger it we need to do something',” he said.

PICTURE PAINTS A THOUSAND WORDS: This is what most dams look like in the area at the moment, if not worse. Jenny Hillman

With the help of his employer, Lindsay Brothers Transport, he plans on collecting donations to pay for water which will be trucked back to those who need it most.

"We're trying to get the money for 20 pods and take them to Brisbane and fill them up and bring them back.

"Lindsay's have waived all the costs on the transport. All we've got to do is pay for the water which is $500 for 20,000 litres of water.

"From there we'll just start doing a load a week or as much as we can. We'll just keep going. We're just trying to take pressure off of Storm King Dam,” he said.

He said plenty of the outlying areas, some that may surprise, are doing it especially tough too. The village of Liston, famed for its flowing green pastures, is among them.

"A Liston lady rang me yesterday and said a few people out there are really struggling and have no drinking water.”

To help out visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/Granite-Belt-Water-Relief