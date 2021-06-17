Desperate search for one-year-old girl

Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS

Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS

A one-year-old girl has been missing for almost 24 hours after last being seen with a woman leaving a residence in Brisbane’s outer suburbs.

The toddler was last sighted around midday on Wednesday, leaving a residence on Greenhill Road in Munruben, some 30 km south of the CBD, with a 37-year-old woman, police said.

The relationship between the pair has not been revealed although police say the woman “is known” the young girl.

The pair are believed to be travelling in a green 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero with the Queensland registration plate ‘143 ZQT.

The woman is known to frequent the Beaudesert, Jimboomba, Logan and Ipswich areas.

The girl is described as Caucasian, with dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

