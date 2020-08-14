Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

More Stories

editors picks jet ski missing moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        News The friend of a man killed in a horrific crash said she had received a message from him just hours before he died.

        Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        Premium Content Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        News Police alleged five masked men carried out a fake raid before kidnapping and...

        Men behaving badly: Doctor’s surgery stoush gets ugly

        Premium Content Men behaving badly: Doctor’s surgery stoush gets ugly

        News A man has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting an older man outside a...

        New martial arts school teaching skills to combat bullies

        Premium Content New martial arts school teaching skills to combat bullies

        News Teaching young people to “fight fire with water” by giving them the tools to handle...

        • 14th Aug 2020 5:00 AM