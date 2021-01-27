Desperate search for dog after fatal crash

Residents of Brisbane's bayside are being asked to help find a missing dog, who ran off after her owners were killed by an allegedly stolen car on Tuesday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman, who was reportedly six months pregnant, and 37-year-old man were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills when a LandCruiser, driven by a 17-year-old, allegedly hit a truck and rolled, hitting the two pedestrians.

Police allege the teen ran from the intersection of Vienna and Finucane roads before he was arrested by police and charged with a string of offences, including two counts of murder.

One of the couple's dogs, Frankie, was still missing on Wednesday morning, prompting a local councillor to ask her constituents to keep an eye out for the animal, who she said requires medication and could be injured.

Frankie, one of the dogs belonging to the couple killed by an allegedly stolen car on Tuesday, is still missing.

"Please be on the lookout for 'Frankie' - female dog who ran from the crash scene yesterday at Finucane Road Alexandra Hills," Cr Rowanne McKenzie wrote.

"She urgently requires medication for a condition and possibly injured.

"My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the couple who lost their lives yesterday."

A pregnant woman and her partner were killed while walking their dog. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The councillor told NCA NewsWire finding the dog was a priority of the community, who are "devastated" by news of the crash.

"The community is … trying to find a sliver of good by hopefully finding the dog," she said.

Locals are rallying together to look for the pet.

One woman wrote on Facebook in the early hours of Wednesday that she had "just spent three hours in the bush with a thermal scope and no luck".

"Hoping she made it home," she wrote.

It's understood the couple's other dog was found and taken to Manly Vet Hospital.

One local, Adam Jones, wrote both dogs had "come running past when we went outside after hearing the bang, but we only managed to find one."

"It bolted down Allenby Rd. Large breed, brown/ orange solid colour, leash attached.

"The dog I took to the vet had minor injuries and the other ran past at a great speed so assuming that it was scared more than injured, thankfully."

The 17-year-old is due to front Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday.

- Additional reporting by Sarah McPhee

