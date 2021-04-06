Desperate pleas for dog's return after Ipswich sighting

Distraught owner Nadine Steadman is pleading for Biggie’s safe return after he was allegedly taken from his home at Gaven last month. Pic: Bring Biggie Home

Distraught owner Nadine Steadman is pleading for Biggie’s safe return after he was allegedly taken from his home at Gaven last month. Pic: Bring Biggie Home

THE search for a British bulldog allegedly stolen from a Gold Coast home last month has reached Ipswich following multiple apparent sightings in the area.

Two-year-old Biggie, who reportedly fell victim to a targeted theft, was understood to have been sighted at Redbank train station last Thursday.

Witnesses claimed to have seen the desexed animal in the company of two young men believed to be in their early 20s.

The latest development comes off the back off multiple alleged sightings at Beenleigh, Holmview, and Waterford in recent weeks.

An online campaign has generated an extensive search across south east Queensland for Biggie. Pic: Bring Biggie Home

Distraught owner Nadine Steadman has since generated an online movement, pleading for his alleged captors to 'Bring Biggie Home'.

A $5000 reward is also being offered for his safe return.

"We just want him home, that's it, no questions asked," Ms Steadman told A Current Affair this week.

"I knew straight away that he'd been taken, he's not a wandering dog at all, he doesn't wander up the road, he's a bulldog, he's lazy he likes to sit around.

"I think they first stole him to sell him, because they knew he was an expensive dog and that they would get some good money for him."

Nadine Steadman is offering a $5000 reward for Biggie’s safe return. Pic: Channel 9

CCTV footage from neighbouring properties reportedly showed two vehicles leaving the Gaven property around the time Biggie disappeared.

"I think what the people don't realise is that animals become a massive part of your family, it's like having a child," Ms Steadman said.

In an emotional post to social media on Tuesday, the distraught owner said she wished the nightmare would end.

"I know I shouldn't have let you in the patio area and that's something I have to live with for the rest of my life," she wrote.

"I feel defeated today Biggie, I'm exhausted, I feel lost and I don't know where to go from here to get you home.

"My Biggie boy, until we are together again, I hope you feel us, I hope you still picture us, I hope you know how much we love you."

Two-year-old Biggie was allegedly taken from his Gold Coast home on March 21. Pic: Bring Biggie Home

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police confirmed investigations into the matter were ongoing.

She could not confirm whether there had been any further sightings in recent days.

Biggie is described as having a tricolour coat with shades of brown, caramel and white, with tanned ears.

It is understood he suffers health issues and has been desexed. He was not wearing a collar at the time of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information on Biggie's whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP number: QP2100548074

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.