Desperate plea to save Ipswich child care centre

IN NEED: Bundamba Community Childcare Centre is looking for some help to improve the centre or they may be forced to close. Kids Levi, Tyler and Torin with assistant director Miss Samara and assistant educator Miss Tarhylia. Rob Williams

EDUCATORS from the Bundamba Community Child Care Centre are appealing for the community to throw their support behind the centre, otherwise they could be forced to shut their doors for good.

The centre's committee president Catherine Jones said staff had been caring for local families for more than four decades, and the thought of shutting up broke her heart.

But recent financial hardships due to renovations and fewer enrolments meant the much-loved centre was struggling to cover its costs.

"I came on as the president of the management committee in October last year and we were already in a bad shape, financial-wise," she said.

"We had a fair bit of debt. At this stage, we are only just covering our wages.

"This is because at Christmas time in 2016, there was damage done to the roof, which is covered by insurance, but there are things we need to do to it before the insurance people can come out and do what they need to do. "Unfortunately, that has not been dealt with entirely.

"It has been a problem and it did cause some internal damage to the centre.

"The roof is safe though. It just leaks and then water is falling onto our cupboards inside."

As a result, the child care centre had to temporarily close the nursery, causing enrolment numbers to drop.

"We went from a 29-place to an 18-place centre, which was a significant drop," Ms Jones said.

"But our nursery is now open again, and we would like to remind the community that their children are welcome here."

To help get the centre back on the right track, they are desperately asking if anyone in the community could donate their time or services.

"This building is an old Queenslander," Ms Jones said.

"We would be really appreciative if some members of Ipswich could help us.

"This has been a much-loved centre for almost 41 years, and we would hate to see it go."

Supporters have also set up a Go Fund Me page, which you can view by searching Help Save Bundamba Child Care Centre.

If you are able to help, phone the centre on 3282 4023.