Desperate Musketeers to honour club legends

The Ipswich Musketeers played against the Redcliffe Padres in GBL baseball at Tivoli on Sunday. Dean Jones.

BASEBALL: As they chase an unlikely finals berth, the Ipswich Musketeers will welcome supporters and former players for Old Boys' Day this weekend.

Needing five victories from as many outings, it is now or never for the Muskies and they will call on all the backing they can muster to get them over the line.

Current senior player Gregg Ellis said the event was an opportunity for old friends to reacquaint and reminisce about past glories.

He said it was always an enjoyable occasion and he encouraged anyone who had been involved with the Tivoli-based club over the years to head along from 11.30am.

"It is normally a good day," he said. "All of the old fellas come out."

The side which has lost much of its imported firepower of late will test itself against the competition's number one outfit Pine Hills tomorrow night at home.

Players will then back up against the Coomera Cubs on Sunday with the first pitch from 1.30pm.

Ipswich has met Pine Hills three times this season without success.

Ellis said they would provide the greatest challenge during the run to the playoffs.

He said they were outstanding with the bat and the ability of young pitcher Billy Cruice to handle the pressure would be critical to the outcome.

"Aside from Friday we're pretty confident with the other four games," he said.

On Sunday, the crafty Dean Jones will lead the onslaught from the mound as the Muskies seek to tame the Cubs to honour their club legends.

Ellis said attendees would have the chance to view classical photos and memorabilia.

He said there would also be a barbecue fired up and plenty of beverages flowing for the eagerly anticipated annual celebration.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden will also be on hand to open the new batting cages.