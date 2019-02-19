Desperate beach search for missing backpackers

Emergency services search for two missing backpackers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards

TWO European tourists have gone missing at a beach on NSW's mid-north coast.

Personal items belonging to the two men, both aged 20, were found by morning walkers on Shelley Beach, near Port Macquarie, at sunrise on Monday.

Englishman Hugo Palmer and Frenchman Erwan Ferrieux may have entered the water to swim, and there are fears for the pair's welfare.

Hugo Palmer.

Erwan Ferrieux.

The pair's rental car, a silver Commodore station wagon, was later found in the Shelley Beach car park containing a number of other belongings, including travel documents.

Authorities launched a large-scale ground and water search but have been unable to find the men.

Emergency services conduct a search for two missing swimmers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the men or their car. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Mr Palmer is described as being of caucasian appearance, with fair hair 180cm tall and of athletic build.

Mr Ferrieux has dark hair, brown eyes, a tanned complexion and is between 175-180cm tall.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen the men or their Commodore near the Shelley Beach car park or in the surrounding streets to contact them.