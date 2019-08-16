Despair at the death for Ipswich State High School 1st XIII

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich State High School suffered a heartbreaking 24-22 loss to Wavell SHS in golden point extra-time at Wynnum.

After letting an early 12-0 lead slip away, Ipswich fought gallantly to get back into Thursday afternoon's contest.

Trailing 22-18 with just seconds remaining, they surged to cross in the corner and lock the scores up.

Halfback Lachlan Williamson had a conversion shot from the sideline after the siren to secure the win but it shaved the upright on the wrong side of the posts.

The side's golden point hopes were shortlived.

An early penalty gifted Wavell an opportunity and their goal kicker made no mistake as he sunk in the boot to seal Ipswich's fate.

The agonising result means Ipswich bows out of the national knockout competition after a stellar season in which the team upstaged more fancied rivals to finish second in the Langer Cup.

Dejected coach Josh Bretherton said both players and staff were feeling flat in the wake of the defeat but he paid full credit to Wavell.

He said his charges had shown tremendous composure and resilience to stem the onslaught and take the game into extra time.

"It just wasn't to be,” he said.

"Wavell outplayed us. They had a really good day. That's football.”

Bretherton said Ativalu Lisati, Jarra Briggs and Segisolo Lapana rose to the occasion and were among his side's best performers.

He said backrower Lisati was unbelievable, working relentlessly and raising his intensity when the game was on the line.

Interchange lock Lapana's efforts to lift his team also earned recognition from the coach. While flying winger Briggs played brilliantly and finished with typical precision, bagging yet another double for the year.

Bretherton said the focus would now be on helping the year 12 members of the program successfully complete their schooling and prepare for their futures.

He said teachers involved with the program had close bonds with players due to the many extra hours spent training and they used that relationship to ensure students stayed motivated and maintained grade point averages.

"We'll work with the individual to set their own path for life and help them get there,” he said.

"Some will be lucky enough to sign NRL or Intrust Super Cup contracts, so we'll prepare them to enter pre-season programs.

"For the year 11s who are coming back, we'll start preparing for next year. So that involves making sure they are doing their work and training in the gym.”

State of Play

Schoolboy National Knockout Competition: Wavell SHS 24 def Ipswich SHS 22.