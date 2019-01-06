Desire to provide help will always be at fore

WHEN meeting people on a night out, Ramon Salomon often gets a few funny looks when he explains what he does for a living.

He has worked in the funeral industry for the past 12 years but it is not a profession many associate with a 30-year-old.

His parents Vic and Gaylene purchased Sylvan Funerals in Ipswich in 2002 and he has been involved with the business since finishing high school.

When the family took over, it was doing anywhere between 10 and 20 funeral services a year.

They now do more than 300 every year across Ipswich and western Brisbane.

Ramon has risen to general manager of the operation, while sister Cassidy takes care of the multimedia side of things and aunty Helen Craik is responsible for catering.

The Salomons have witnessed a big shift towards modernising and personalising funeral services during their time in the industry.

"Say, 10 years ago, maybe one in five funerals would have something like a photo slideshow at a service, because not all the venues had that equipment or people didn't have the know-how,” Ramon said.

"Now most funeral services would have that type of component.

"Whether it be a photo slideshow or we would print some sort of memorial card or a service booklet, just to have that personal memento.”

He said there had been a definite change away from traditional services and the industry as a whole had seen the need to create purpose-built venues.

Even the selection of coffins has changed, moving away from classic rosewood or cedar to fully personalised coffins with pictures.

"Families have gone away from traditional services to a farewell service which can involve having a private cremation prior to having a farewell gathering,” he said.

"That might be at a park or a private home.

"Everybody wants to be involved in some way. I suppose it's opened up to having family as the focus to share, rather than following a traditional format of a service.”

Although cremation is now the predominant option, burials in Ipswich remain common.

Sylvan Funerals will conduct seven burials out of 10 next week.

"A lot of that may be because family members are already buried at the cemetery in Ipswich and they want them all to be together,” Ramon said.

Although modern initiatives have changed the industry, Sylvan Funerals' aims remain the same.

"We can help a family through one of the times where they're completely lost and don't know where to go or who to turn to,” he said.

"We're here to guide them through everything.

"When you start explaining the role and how you help, people can relate. Because they can relate to the fact that it's enjoyable to be able to help somebody.”