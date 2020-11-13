Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Designers reveal $6m new look for Sedgers

Jenna Thompson
13th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE popular Sedgers Reef Hotel at Iluka will be unrecognisable once plans to knock down and rebuild are approved.

The development application, which was lodged in October this year, includes plans to demolish the existing building and rebuild a contemporary new hotel and relocatable unit with an estimated cost of $6 million.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka

The site comprises two adjacent lots with a total site area of approximately 4,046m² and are zoned SP3 – Tourist. A portion of the adjacent Road Reserve (1,207m²) will also be acquired and included in the development.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka

For longstanding patrons of the hotel, they won’t be left out during the transition. According to documents, during the demolition and construction of the new hotel there will be a temporary hotel which will be demolished on completion of the new hotel.

Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka
Plans for the new Sedgers Reef Hotel, lluka

“We contend that when this development is completed, it will maximise utilisation and promotion of existing tourist resources and hence help existing business within the town and surrounding areas,” the application cover letter states.

“This will also reflect in the impact of the sea-change and tree-change culture on tourism in the area.”

Plans for the redevelopment are currently on display at Clarence Valley Council.

beach hotel clarence development clarence valley development coastal views iluka sedgers reef hotel tourist attraction
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s time to brighten up a battling family’s Christmas

        It’s time to brighten up a battling family’s Christmas

        News The Queensland Times is launching this year’s Adopt a Family Appeal

        Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        Premium Content Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        News Ms Mace had been suffering from a cyst on her ovaries for 12 years

        When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Premium Content When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Entertainment The 1200 sqm site will feature more than 80 amusement games, mini-bowling, bumper...

        ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        Premium Content ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        News An Ipswich concreter claimed he did not know the name of a teenager that left a...