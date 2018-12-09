Designer life lands award nomination

Salomon Lukonga is a former refugee who lives at Redbank. He is launching a fashion line to use the profits to provide basic care to people living in a large refugee camp in Africa.

THE clothing line Salomon Lukonga started up as a 16-year-old has just earned him a nomination in the Channel 7 Young Achiever Awards.

The Collingwood Park model and designer, who fled to Australia in 2011 as a refugee from Congo, donates 30 per cent of his profits to medical aid in his home country.

Mr Lukonga lived out his childhood in the world's biggest refugee camp.

Today, the young Redbank man is a budding fashion designer with a mission to help save the lives of more than half a million Congolese refugees.

He launched his clothing line, Mojalivin, in 2016, working part time and fund raising to get the venture off the ground.

"From the moment I started the project, I took ownership," he said.

"I got a job at McDonald's where I did some shifts in the afternoon after school. I also created a gofundme page where I raised over $1500 to support the brand, Mojalivin."

Mr Lukonga faced further challenges in trying to secure an overseas manufacturer for his clothing line.

The factory he was using in Thailand burned to the ground at the start of this year.

The young designer then travelled to China, but was stopped at immigration.

After some pleading with the authorities, he was allowed in for three days.

"I took the opportunity and made the most out of it. I was able to connect with three different manufacturers," he said.

Mojalivin has been nominated for the Small Business Achiever Award.

Judging will take place February 27 next year, with finalists to be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on May 3.