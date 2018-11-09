Designer children's clothes and activewear stores open

CHILDREN'S FASHION: Love Henry owner and designer Chrystal Henry at the new pop-up store at Orion Shopping Centre.

CHILDREN'S FASHION: Love Henry owner and designer Chrystal Henry at the new pop-up store at Orion Shopping Centre. Rob Williams

QUEENSLAND mum of three, Chrystal Henry has just opened her fourth retail store.

The pop up shop, located at Orion Springfield Central will be open until early next year.

"It's very exciting. We're just opening the doors now," she said. "We have a store at North Lakes as well, and had demand to open one on the south side."

Also opened yesterday Rockwear kicked off with a 30 per cent off sale which lasts until Sunday.

On the Rockwear website they say the fitness clothing line was born and nurtured by one of Australia's pioneering fitness instructors in 1991.

"We're driven to create high quality active wear that is functional, technical, fashionable and exceptional value.

"Our product speaks for itself.

"It's designed to endure the most rigorous workouts, lift the barre in the studio and beat out steps on the pavement in-between walking, running and brunching. We're passionate about active wear culture."

Rockwear has opened in Orion Shopping Centre. Team member Rachel Witteman, team member Debbie De Raad, and store manager Haley Krstevski. Rob Williams

Mrs Henry started Love Henry, a designer children's brand from newborns to size 10, after having worked as couture bridal and formal gown designer.

Eight years on and the brand is stocked in more than 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand and now in the US.

The clothes for boys and girls include vintage and classic collections and the brand is about to release it's first ever urban range, which will launch in store at Orion.

"We are a mid-price range brand. My family are cotton growers so we use a lot of cotton and really good quality fabrics."

Love Henry is run from Goondiwindi, near the family cotton property, follow the Love Henry social media channels for upcoming promos.