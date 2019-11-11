Designated driver drinks six beers before driving mates home

DRINK DRIVING: Lee Shepley (right) was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for nine months after being caught drink-driving in October.

A DESIGNATED driver knocked back six cans of beer in six hours before driving four mates home from an event.

The sweet taste of victory quickly turned sour for Lee Shepley, after a trivia night victory ended with him in hot water with the law.

The 41-year-old meat processing manager was pulled over at midnight on October 13 on Hasting St, Plainland for a roadside breath test.

Police said Shepley was slurring his words and there was a strong smell of liquor on his breath.

The father-of-two from Summerholm told police he had consumed one can of beer an hour between 6pm and 12am.

He also told police he had been the designated driver for four other people in his car at the time.

He and his passengers had attended the Hatton Vale Pony Club trivia night which his team had won.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit in Gatton Magistrates Court.

His solicitor Mark Williams told Magistrate Graham Lee Shepley demonstrated “clear insight” into his actions on the night, and completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

“He appears this morning with his head bowed … demonstrating great remorse,” Mr Williams said.

Magistrate Lee took into account several character references which “spoke highly” of Shepley in his sentencing.

He fined Shepley $950 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.