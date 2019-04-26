Deserving mum wins big bucks on scratchie at Goodna IGA

Debbie Lord and Heather Harders at Goodna IGA where a $100,000 winning scratchie was sold.

Debbie Lord and Heather Harders at Goodna IGA where a $100,000 winning scratchie was sold. Cordell Richardson

A GOODNA mum has happily discovered what she thought was a $10,000 Instant Scratch-Its win is actually a $100,000 prize.

The top prize winning $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at IGA Goodna.

The winner explained she had no idea she had won one of the top prizes of $100,000 until she spoke to a Golden Casket official.

"I usually buy a few tickets every week, but only when I am in a good mood. I don't think I will win if I am in a bad mood,” she laughed.

"So last night I was in a good mood and I was at IGA picking up a few things so I thought I would buy a ticket.

"When I was home later I checked the ticket and saw I had won something. I had no idea what I had won but. I thought it would just be $25.

"The staff there couldn't tell me what I had won, just that it was over the amount they could pay in store, so I thought maybe it was $10,000.

"I only found out I won $100,000 when I came in. Hearing that made me so tingly, it felt surreal.”

When asked how she planned to spend her win, the humble mum said she had a big family so it would make life a little easier.

"I want to really think about it before I spend it, but the first thing I'll do is pay some bills,” she admitted.

"I have a big family and I also look after other children as well so this will help us all a lot. It will make life easier.

"I like living life simply. I am not a flashy person at all so I really don't know what I will spend it on.

"I might go away for a weekend and just relax.”

IGA Goodna night front end supervisor Sheri Schwarz said she was thrilled to have made another one of her customers a happy Instant Scratch-its winner.

"Everyone is so excited for her,” she said.

"She is a regular customer and she is very deserving, so we are very happy for her.

"This is the second top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket we've sold this year so hopefully this means we're on a winning streak and make more of our customer's happy winners.