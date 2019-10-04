Deserved recognition for Warren

HUMBLE ACHIEVER: Member of Ipswich West Jim Madden acknowledges the achievements of Marburg Pacing Association co-patron Warren Cummins.

TROTTING: Co-patron of Marburg Pacing Association Warren Cummins was recently inducted into the Queensland Racing Hall of Fame.

Member for Ipswich West and fellow co-patron of Marburg Pacing Association Jim Madden was delighted to see Cummins honoured.

"This is wonderful news," Madden said.

"I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.

"Warren works tirelessly to promote harness racing at Marburg and racing in general.''

Cummins, 81, has been involved in horse racing for more than 64 years.

"I got my trainer driver's licence at 17," Cummins said.

"The first horse I trained, Lord Brown, raced at the Ipswich Showgrounds, or the Death Trap as we called it, because of its tight turns.''

Cummins also served as vice-president and Ringmaster of the Royal National Association (RNA) Show, the Ekka.

"It's only really starting to sink in,'' Cummins said of his recognition, which almost brought him to tears.

"It was an absolute honour to be bestowed as an Inductee of the Queensland Racing Hall of Fame. Certainly, one of the highlights of my life and I share this honour with my wife Noela.

"Anything I've done in life I've always given 110 per cent, whether it be my family, my career as a police officer, at the track, or on the Chamber of the Royal Agricultural Association. I am very humbled.''

Madden presented Cummins with a Certificate of Appreciation from the State Government, in recognition of his long service to the Marburg Pacing Association, horse racing in Queensland and being inducted into the Queensland Racing Hall of Fame.