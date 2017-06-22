'Derogatory slang' escalated to partner's death threats

"DEROGATORY slang words" a Lowood man used in text messages to describe his ex-partner escalated to death threats and threats to burn her house down.

The man spent close to a month stalking the woman between September and October in 2015, sending her derogatory text messages including "vile threats which flipped back to wanting to have a child with her".

It was "rambling offending" which was fuelled by drugs, Ipswich District Court heard yesterday.

The 30-year-old made threats to stab and kill her and to burn her house down, including turning up at her door with petrol and a lighter.

In sentencing, the court heard the derogatory slang words he used against the woman were returned to him in a usual manner of speech the pair used to communicate with each other.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful stalking threatening violence while armed and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Judge Dennis Lynch served a five-month restraining order.