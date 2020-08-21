Derby traditions: Hate rivals for 90 mins then share a beer

The Ipswich Knights are looking settled for a showdown with Western Pride in Saturday night’s local derby. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HAVING played in a decade of local derbies, Andy Ogden knows as well as anyone what they meant for years in Ipswich football.

The former Coalstars midfielder loved the heightened excitement lining up against arch rivals Ipswich United/St Helens in the 1980s.

"For about 90 minutes we would hate them. They would hate us,'' the current Ipswich Knights head coach said.

"But after the game, you would go up to whoever's clubhouse it was and have a beer.

"But while you were on the field, you knew you were in a derby.

"Sometimes there was just that little mindset of how desperate you wanted to win it.''

The latest local derby is a hotly-anticipated clash between top four Football Queensland Premier League hopefuls Ipswich Knights and Western Spirit at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Most of the footballers playing on Saturday night haven't been involved in past local derbies and some never had an opportunity with Brisbane clubs.

However, loyal Ipswich supporter Ogden wants his players to chase victory on Saturday night with a sense of what local derbies represent.

"What I hope is for that people who haven't been to Ipswich football for a year or so or two years, that it does spark that little bit of an in-club because it is two local teams,'' Ogden said.

"It's bigger than just Knights or Pride. It's actually generating that interest in Ipswich football again.

"There will be a group who want Pride to win. There will be a group who want the Knights to win and afterwards, one team is going to have a win or a draw but it's not the end of the world.''

While healthy rivalry is important, Ogden is maintaining another key attribute of local derby traditions.

"I have got a lot of respect for Pride,'' Ogden said.

"They have just come down from the NPL (National Premier Leagues) so the whole structure is a little bit different to ours.

"But we're trying to get to that level.

"They'll be disappointed that they got relegated so they will want to show their quality.

"We want to show that we should be up at a better level.

"The bottom line is if you don't perform on the day, you probably won't win.''

Ipswich Knights coaches Andy Ogden (right) and Lucas Wilson keep a keen eye on play during a Football Queensland Premier League match this season. Picture: David Lems

Ogden said his side was pretty settled for the match after a week without an additional game.

Captain Jack Cabassi is still out managing his hamstring issues but is hopeful of returning after the Knights bye the following week.

"It was a good session last night,'' the head coach said.

"The boys enjoyed it and there's a good feeling in the camp.''

Former Western Pride player Mitch Herrmann has been cleared to play against his former club after recovering from a knock.

GAME DAY

FQPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Ipswich Knights at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.