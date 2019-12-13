Derby excitement as kennel mates rev up

DOGWATCH

REGIONAL trainer Gerard Bowe enjoyed a big night out at Albion Park last Thursday with kennel mates Final Plea and Hirstglen both advancing to the $40,000 to the winner Group Two Thirty Talks Queensland Derby Final.

Final Plea started a $41 chance in the first heat drawn alongside Victorian superstar Simon Told Helen.

Although the favourite was too slick the ever-consistent Final Plea continued to make ground late running into third and a spot in the final.

The dog has placed in six of his past seven starts since a slick 520 metre victory at Ipswich.

Final Plea has gone up at big odds again drawn the five, possibly some value as an each way bet.

Gerard Bowe’s most exciting prospect Hirstglen appeared in heat two boasting three wins from his five race starts including a 29.84 win at Albion Park and a 30.34 win at Ipswich times you just don’t see from a 19-month-old dog.

Despite his slick times, Hirstglen faced a massive class jump stepping up to Group Two level and despite things not going his way in the run continued to box on from an unsuitable pink draw.

It is a massive coup to see the youngster in the final where he draws much better in the two, giving himself a chance to put himself in the race early.

McGuiness back at sprint success site

REGENCY Downs trainer Scott McGuiness returned to Ipswich for the first time since his upset win in The Ipswich Sprint Final with Lock ‘Em.

He continued on his merry way with Rapid Highway a sharp 25.17 winner in last Friday’s Grade 5 Heat.

Rapid Highway tackles the 431 metres again today in the Grade 5 Final, looking to make it three wins from his past four starts out of box five.

Look for McGuiness to bring Lock ‘Em back to Ipswich again soon, since his sprint triumph he’s won his two subsequent races at Bundaberg and as a sub 25 second dog at Ipswich will always be hard to roll from the 431 metre boxes.

Coopes comfortable in pink

THE Steve Scott prepared Coopes has taken a liking to box eight over the 431-sprint trip making it two from two winning the Fifth Grade final on Friday.

The three-year-old carved his way across from the eight a week earlier to book his spot in the final.

When he came up with the same box produced a carbon copy comfortably beating kennel mate and Thursday night Albion Park winner Lazareth in 25.24.

Scott looks to have a winning formula over the track and trip at Ipswich and will again test the dog in race five, the Grade 5 Heat from box three on Friday night.

Bossy is best for Boan

THE run of the night on last Friday’s card came from Keith Boan’s Farmor Bossy who won the Mix 3/4 431 metres in a slick 25.06.

Boan makes the commute from his Northern Rivers property on a weekly basis and it is paying off with multiple winners each week for the past two months. However it is Farmor Bossy who has found a new lease of life at the track.

The dog has four wins from his last four starts over the 431 metres after previously winning only two of his 24 starts.

With his times getting closer to breaking the 25 second barrier the sprinter is one to watch when Boan brings his team to town.

Plunge causes havoc with bookies

PUNTERS came away smiling after race four on last Saturday’s card with the Justin Bowe trained Major Havoc landing a huge go in from $6 to $2.50 at the jump winning in a fast 30.51 over the 520 metres.

The dog is a litter mate to the Hirstglen out of Dyna Double One/Left in Paris.

Major Havoc showed similar ability carving across from box seven to lead and despite using a lot of the track hanging on for a length and a half victory.

The start to his career hasn’t been as good as Hirstglen, at 19 months, is incredibly green.

However, given a few more starts Major Havoc could be well placed to smash through his 30.51 personal best.

Scanlon here to stay for Evans

LOGAN trainer Peter Evans is the latest beneficiary of the Ipswich club’s commitment to Saturday night restricted 630 metre races with Scanlon going back to back the last two Saturday’s.

The dog is a front running stayer putting up too large a gap for his rivals to chase down in successive runs of around 37.50, though not of the same class there are certainly similarities to Slick Raven who used the restricted races to pole vault all the way to a Group One.

While the dog is not running the times Slick Raven was producing, it will be interesting to see if he too can kick on to a staying career after the confidence boosting wins.

Evans celebrated a magical milestone at Albion Park a fortnight ago when five-and-a-half-year-old Logan City won his one hundredth race start.

Evans said the dog had been like a best mate to him over his illustrious career.

He said it was a night he would never forget.

Hoggan in the limelight

CHURCHABLE trainer Kerry Hoggan kicked things off on the right foot winning the first on the card with Forgotten breaking her maiden at just her second start for the trainer.

Things got better in race three when another young bitch on the rise Nangar Cookie also won over the 431m.

That was her second win in seven starts.

To top the night off, Pine’s Pick scored at $8.50 in race seven over the 520 metre journey, giving the local trainer a winning treble.