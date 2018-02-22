New sexual harassment claim: Barnaby Joyce denies allegation

THE NATIONAL Party has received a sexual harassment complaint against embattled leader Barnaby Joyce by a West Australian woman.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the National Party leadership this week directly raised the allegations with Mr Joyce, who has confirmed he has been made "indirectly aware" of what he labelled a "spurious and defamatory" complaint.

However insiders said the party leadership was taking it "very seriously".

And West Australian MPs have described the woman as "very credible".

It's also understood there is a letter detailing the complaint.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the complaint was behind the shock call earlier this week by the Nationals Party in WA to demand Mr Joyce stand down as National Party leader.

A spokesman for Mr Joyce said he was aware of the new allegation.

"Mr Joyce said he had been made indirectly aware and described the claims as spurious and defamatory," the spokesman said.

"He said allegations of wrongdoing should be immediately referred to police so that the veracity of any claim could be properly tested."

Three National Party MPs in WA and a senior National WA source told The Daily Telegraph the allegation was behind leader Mia Davies', who has not made the complaint, surprise press Tuesday conference where she revealed she had contacted Mr Joyce to "inform him he no longer has the support of the Parliamentary National Party of Western Australia as the Leader of the Federal National Party".

Leader of The Nationals WA Mia Davies “will not be making any comment at this time”

The complaint is understood to have been made since The Daily Telegraph published details of Mr Joyce's personal scandal in the past fortnight.

In response to questions about the complaint from The Daily Telegraph, a spokesman for Ms Davies said "Mia will not be making any comment at this time".

Earlier this week the WA Nationals leader said: "Mr Joyce's actions have caused pain for his family but it is the ongoing damage Mr Joyce is causing The Nationals organisation that is of greatest concern to my colleagues and I.

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

"My Parliamentary colleagues and I have urged Mr Joyce to consider his position as Leader in the best interests of the Federal Party and State branches.

"It is the view of the Parliamentary National Party of Western Australia that Mr Joyce's position as Federal Leader is no longer tenable.

"The Nationals exist to serve regional Australians and no individual is bigger than the party."