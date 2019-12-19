Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite speculation Scott Morrison would return to Prime Minister duties today, Nationals leader Michael McCormack has confirmed he will stay in charge.
Despite speculation Scott Morrison would return to Prime Minister duties today, Nationals leader Michael McCormack has confirmed he will stay in charge.
Politics

Deputy PM reveals when Scott Morrison is set to return

by John Rolfe
19th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Michael McCormack will remain Acting Prime Minister until at least Monday night.

Scott Morrison left Australia on Monday for a holiday with his family in a country his office has repeatedly said cannot be disclosed due to security concerns.

The Nationals leader yesterday provided the first public information regarding how long Mr Morrison will be away.

Deputy PM Michael McCormack will be acting PM until Monday. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Deputy PM Michael McCormack will be acting PM until Monday. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

In the absence of official guidance it was speculated Mr Morrison would be back in charge by today.

That speculation has proven incorrect.

Mr McCormack yesterday said Mr Morrison would return to Australia "next Monday night".

"The Prime Minister takes a week off, he's entitled to that," Mr McCormack said yesterday during a briefing at NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney.

"We are in constant contact," Mr McCormack added.

"He's having a well-deserved holiday."

The PM has been criticised for going on holiday while the bushfires rage. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty
The PM has been criticised for going on holiday while the bushfires rage. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty

On Tuesday Labor criticised Mr Morrison for not telling the public he had gone away.

"If he's on holidays, that's fine," Opposition frontbencher Jim Chalmers said earlier this week. "He should alert the Australian community if so."

bushfires michael mccormack politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:30am after reports shots had been fired.

        PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        premium_icon PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        Letters to the Editor Not since when the Japanese were on our doorstep have we seen a prime minister...

        ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        premium_icon ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        Crime No bail for volatile man wanting to attend dead relative’s funeral

        Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        premium_icon Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        Crime Staff member rips off training college for more than two years