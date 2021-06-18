Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over storm repairs

IPSWICH Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic says insurance companies have yet to come to the table three months after the council established a special task force to assist residents still struggling in the wake of the devastating Halloween hail storms.

The damage bill for the storms, which caused havoc and huge damage to properties in Springfield, Logan and the western suburbs of Ipswich, has reached $980 million.

According to the Insurance Council of Australia, 62 per cent of the more than 42,000 claims submitted to insurers have been closed.

A home in Springfield Lakes damaged by the Halloween hail storms.

Cr Jonic spearheads the recovery and reconstruction task force, which she said in March was needed as it was “evident that this disaster needs further escalation and co-ordination across responsible agencies, stakeholders, industry and community”.

The first-term councillor and accountant said the reason the council needed to step in was because there “wasn’t a central organiser”.

“The initial phase of the first two or three weeks, it was run pretty well from the YMCA and with the insurance companies and the Insurance Council of Australia being there on the ground,” she said.

“But then in that second phase of recovery when rebuilding, it seemed to stagnate and then a lot of people were left questioning why they hadn’t had a scope of works yet and what was right or wrong and there was a lack of communication.

“A lot of people impacted did not seem to understand what their rights were under the insurance industries catastrophe code of conduct.”



Cr Jonic said the task force has worked to improve lines of communication between all levels of government, insurance companies, community organisations and charities.

But she said dialogue between the insurance companies and the task force was seriously lagging.

Eight months on from the storms, just over half of the total claims have been closed but Cr Jonic said for the 18,194 residential claims, that figure was only 46 per cent.

Cr Jonic said Suncorp was the only insurance company to provide share recovery data since the task force was set up.

A forum held by the ombudsman a couple of weeks ago in Springfield was attended by about 70 people.

“More than half of those people stayed for one-on-ones with the ombudsman and Legal Aid,” she said.

“The feedback was really about three key issues, unreasonable delays, poor communication and poor workmanship.

Springfield Lakes was the most heavily-impacted suburb by the storms last year.

“Suncorp stated back in late March they were aiming to be 100 per cent complete by July.

“That’s not going to occur.

“They have been open with me in saying that is not going to happen during a meeting we had last week, citing lack of resources and trades as the main reasons for their delay.”

The ICA and insurers will host one-on-one consultations in Springfield Lakes on Thursday.

Cr Jonic said she was only informed about the event after she “stumbled across” an Insurance News article she was quoted in about the second round of community talks.

She said it was just another example of poor communication evident during the recovery effort.

“The communication from the ICA to the task force could also be improved considering they are a member,” she said.

“Keeping that communication line open is important so I can reiterate to my residents that everyone is trying their best.

“I know there is a shortage of materials and experienced tradespeople, but communication is the key, even if the news isn’t great.”

ICA CEO Andrew Hall said the Ipswich council was told in March that the shortage of trades and supplies were slowing down some repairs and disputed Cr Jonic’s claims communication had broken down.

“The ICA informed councillor Jonic about (Thursday’s) one-on-one consultations last Tuesday 8 June, once details had been finalised, and it was discussed again last Thursday at the most recent task force meeting at which both the ICA and councillor Jonic were present,” he said.

“We have contacted councillor Jonic today to reiterate that we are always available to listen to council’s concerns, and that it would be more constructive if concerns were raised directly with us rather than through the media.

“Queensland continues to experience a shortage of critical trades, such as roofers and tilers.

“This is due to the significant number of hail damaged homes in the state from multiple hailstorms, the impact of the federal government’s Home Builder program, and QBCC requirements.

“Unfortunately, these issues were intensified by COVID-19 restrictions and Queensland’s border closures earlier this year.

“There are also roofing tile supply issues which is affecting the pace that homes can be repaired.

“Over the last several months, ICA has been actively working with the Queensland Government and the building industry associations to find ways to increase the availability of critical trades in the state by lifting red tape on interstate workers, obtaining greater clarity in respect to border restrictions, and investigating the feasibility of sourcing qualified trades from overseas.”

The consultations will be held at the Springlake Hotel on Thursday from 10am to 7pm and bookings are essential.

Mr Hall said the event was an opportunity for insurers and the council to speak directly to customers about their situation and claim progress.

“Insurers can assist homeowners impacted by the Halloween Hailstorm who would like a better understanding of rebuilding time frames and agreement of scopes of work,” he said.

“The insurance industry knows the ongoing impact the Halloween hail storms have had on the Ipswich region.

“These consultations will help insurers and customers understand what’s needed to complete repairs and finalise claims.”

Originally published as Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over storm repairs