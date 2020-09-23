Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich deputy mayor and Division 3 councillor Marnie Doyle.
Ipswich deputy mayor and Division 3 councillor Marnie Doyle.
Council News

Deputy mayor backflips on resignation decision

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd Sep 2020 6:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DAY after news broke that Ipswich deputy mayor Marnie Doyle had shockingly resigned from her position after less than six months, she has backflipped on that decision.

Cr Doyle advised mayor Teresa Harding, fellow councillors and CEO David Farmer last Wednesday that she would be resigning from her position as deputy mayor as of 5pm today.

That call was kept under wraps until Tuesday afternoon.

A new deputy mayor was set to be appointed at Thursday's council meeting.

But Cr Doyle announced tonight that she had retracted her resignation and she will continue in her role for the remainder of the 12-month term.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich icon, bus industry stalwart passes away

She was appointed to the position in April with a new deputy mayor to be elected every 12-months over the next four years.

Cr Doyle said she made the u-turn after speaking with her colleagues and the mayor.

“Since the news was announced late yesterday, I have been incredibly humbled by the support I have received not only from my fellow councillors and the mayor, but from key stakeholders in the community, Division 3 residents, community groups, and from across the wider city of Ipswich,” she said in a statement.

“Upon reflection, and after speaking with a number of my councillor peers and the mayor who have offered their unwavering support, I have reassessed my priorities and focus and have decided that I can reshape the way that I approach the role of deputy mayor and still deliver to and support my division.

READ MORE: Four teens allegedly beat man with baseball bats

“I look forward to continuing to serve our great city as a councillor for Division 3, deputy mayor, chairperson of the Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee, and member of the audit and risk committee.”

Cr Harding said that she was delighted that Cr Doyle had decided to stay on in the role.

“While I understand the reasons Cr Doyle decided to resign, we are all thrilled that she will be seeing out the remainder of her 12-month term,” she said.

“Cr Doyle is a highly-regarded councillor who has the utmost respect of myself and the council.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug habit drives single mum to new low

        Premium Content Drug habit drives single mum to new low

        News A mother of two has admitted to 19 offences, blaming a drug habit for her behaviour

        • 23rd Sep 2020 6:00 PM
        Watch Ipswich juniors in state final: Team’s great support

        Premium Content Watch Ipswich juniors in state final: Team’s great support

        Basketball Ipswich Basketball Association receives praise for helping teenage team make...

        • 23rd Sep 2020 5:50 PM
        How this toothless spitter copped a punch in the face

        Premium Content How this toothless spitter copped a punch in the face

        News A man who spat on a police officer has been told he probably deserved the instant...

        Nightmare event drives Ipswich teacher to write kids’ book

        Premium Content Nightmare event drives Ipswich teacher to write kids’ book

        Community Go Away, Worry Monster author aspired to equip children with tools to...