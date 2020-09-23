Deputy mayor backflips on resignation decision

A DAY after news broke that Ipswich deputy mayor Marnie Doyle had shockingly resigned from her position after less than six months, she has backflipped on that decision.

Cr Doyle advised mayor Teresa Harding, fellow councillors and CEO David Farmer last Wednesday that she would be resigning from her position as deputy mayor as of 5pm today.

That call was kept under wraps until Tuesday afternoon.

A new deputy mayor was set to be appointed at Thursday's council meeting.

But Cr Doyle announced tonight that she had retracted her resignation and she will continue in her role for the remainder of the 12-month term.

She was appointed to the position in April with a new deputy mayor to be elected every 12-months over the next four years.

Cr Doyle said she made the u-turn after speaking with her colleagues and the mayor.

“Since the news was announced late yesterday, I have been incredibly humbled by the support I have received not only from my fellow councillors and the mayor, but from key stakeholders in the community, Division 3 residents, community groups, and from across the wider city of Ipswich,” she said in a statement.

“Upon reflection, and after speaking with a number of my councillor peers and the mayor who have offered their unwavering support, I have reassessed my priorities and focus and have decided that I can reshape the way that I approach the role of deputy mayor and still deliver to and support my division.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our great city as a councillor for Division 3, deputy mayor, chairperson of the Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee, and member of the audit and risk committee.”

Cr Harding said that she was delighted that Cr Doyle had decided to stay on in the role.

“While I understand the reasons Cr Doyle decided to resign, we are all thrilled that she will be seeing out the remainder of her 12-month term,” she said.

“Cr Doyle is a highly-regarded councillor who has the utmost respect of myself and the council.”

