Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No Caption
No Caption
Crime

Depressed Veteran busted on meth behind the wheel

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich judge has warned a military veteran not to mix anti-depressants with other drugs after he was convicted of drug driving.

Grant Edward Weier, 31, of Killarney pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a charge of driving while a relevant drug is present.

At 7.40pm on April 6, he was driving on Borallon Correctional Centre Access Rd, Ironbark where police were conducting roadside tests.

Weier was detained after testing positive for a illegal substance and a subsequent saliva test confirmed it to be methylamphetamine.

The court heard Weier had been medically discharged, was unemployed and on a veterans pension.

He said he suffered from both physical and mental injuries and was on anti-depressant drugs.

"I'm sure you've got better things to spend your limited income on... than this rubbish,” Magistrate David Shepherd said.

Weier was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court court news crime ipswich court ipswich courthouse police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    News Who's the most loved hair salon in Ipswich? There have been 90 nominations but only one can come out on top.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Police renew appeal for footage of toddler's hit and run

    premium_icon Police renew appeal for footage of toddler's hit and run

    News Witnesses claim a child was hit by a truck that failed to stop

    Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    premium_icon Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    News Savers have been warned to shop around

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:10 AM