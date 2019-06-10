Menu
Ex-Ipswich church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira has been convicted of raping and abusing two girls.
Ex-Ipswich church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira has been convicted of raping and abusing two girls.
Crime

Evanglist who raped, abused choir girls facing deportation

Sherele Moody
by
10th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
A DEVOUT evangelist convicted of repeatedly raping and abusing two little girls could be deported after he has served his time in a Queensland jail.

Pentacostal church leader Shartiel Nibigira pleaded not guilty in Brisbane District court to six counts of rape, one count of maintaining a relationship with a child and 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

On Monday - after three days of deliberation - a jury found the one-time Ipswich and Brisbane church treasurer guilty on all charges.

The girls were aged between eight and 12 when Nibigira assaulted them.

The attacks usually happened in cars as they were coming and going from church choir events across Ipswich and Brisbane in 2011-2013.

Crown prosecutor Natalia Lima told the court in her closing address that significant time had passed since the alleged offending.

She said the girls - now teenagers - had provided honest and trustworthy testimony during the trial and while being cross-examined.

She said it was normal for children to have inconsistencies in their statements to police and courts but this did not mean they were lying.

Nibigira's defence counsel had claimed the girls could not be believed due to those inconsistencies.

He will be sentenced on a date to be determined.

The delay in sentencing is necessary so a report can be made into the impact on him and his family if he is ultimately deported from Australia to Kenya.

Nibigira has limited English and sat with a translator next to him in the dock throughout the trial before Judge Tony Moynihan. 　

child abuse church court crime rape shartiel nibigira violence
