Depleted Bulldogs in gripping effort as Swifts rally late

Swifts back Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku levelled the scores with a try and goal in Saturday night's A-Grade thriller. Cordell Richardson

THE West End Bulldogs and Swifts Bluebirds have plenty to ponder after a dramatic finish in last night's thriller at Daniel's Park.

The Bulldogs and Bluebirds drew 34-34 in their latest Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade clash.

After leading 24-10 at halftime, West End had another anxious finish as Swifts scored a late try converted from the sideline.

With the teams deadlocked, West End had a final goal attempt from about 48 metres out. But fullback Classie Oti's game effort fell short.

That came after Oti had a strong match with the boot and scored a try.

"It was a massive effort,'' West End coach Jae Woodward said.

"We had to make a few late changes with the Jets' injury crisis that they are going through.''

After Blake Lenehan and Char Kaipati were called up as the Jets' 18th and 19th men, West End were left with 14 fresh players.

"So I only used six interchanges for the whole game so that was a big gutsy effort,'' Woodward said.

West End frontrunner Tepa Fuiavailili led the way, playing 72 minutes with Lenehan away and limited bench back-up.

"He was phenomenal,'' the coach said.

West End coach Jae Woodward. rOB wILLIAMS

West End were ahead 24-4 before Swifts kept their hopes alive with a try just on halftime.

The Bluebirds continued their resurgence in the second half before a try-for-try exchange set up the riveting conclusion.

Swifts fullback Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku crossed for the final try, successfully converting it to secure the draw.

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue conceded his main focus this week was working on getting his team fired up earlier in matches.

"We were slow out of the blocks again,'' O'Donohue said.

"We've talked about it. Nearly every week, we're giving up a try in the first five minutes and we're playing catch-up for 80 minutes.

"Yesterday, they (West End) caught us on the back foot and it come up to 18-0.''

Asked what to do about Swifts' sluggish starts, O'Donohue said he was frustrated having tried different approaches.

"My job as a coach is to have them ready to go when the whistle goes . . . and try to come up with something.

"It can't keep going, that's for sure.''

The late arrival of regular hooker Jacob Sinn didn't help. However, Sinn went on to be named player's player scoring two tries.

Forwards Tele Salesa and Jake O'Doherty were among Swifts' other workhorses.

The Bulldogs have a win and draw with Swifts having two victories and a draw from their four games.

However, Swifts are yet to play Brothers.

West End have met both competition frontrunners already.

"The guys are starting to build. They are starting to believe in themselves,'' Woodward said.

"We probably started the season pretty tough playing Brothers and Goodna in the first three rounds.''

Following a chat after the game, Woodward said his players could boost its momentum after the bye.

While the Bulldogs gather their thoughts next weekend, Swifts host Norths in an important match to keep their top four hopes alive.

RLI A-Grade: West End 34 (Tepa Fuiava 2, Kelepi Faukafa 2, Marcus Zernike, Classie Otto tries; goal N/A) drew Swifts 34 (Jacob Sinn 2, Tele Salesa 2, Aurangzeb Nuuola, Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku tries; goals Ratanasa Vatuinaruku 5 goals) at Daniel's Park.