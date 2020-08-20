Dependable defender keen to nurse Sapphires to another title

AS a clinical nurse, Goodna Sapphires netballer Rebecca Asquith is used to keeping busy.

During the recent sporting shutdown due to COVID-19, she also had to balance her work at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with homeschooling her two children.

But with that period of uncertainty settling down, the dependable Goodna Sapphires goal defence can continue helping her unbeaten netball team challenge for another title.

Asquith has been part of the Sapphires combination that won two Queensland Premier League (QPL) SEQ Cup grand finals in a row before finishing runners-up to the Ipswich Flyers last year.

"It's been so exciting to finally get back on court with the Sapphires and play some good netball,'' she said.

"I absolutely love playing for the Sapphires.''

Goodna maintained its unbeaten record with a 49-23 victory over Underwood in the round three game.

That ensured the Sapphires topped Pool B having scored 166 goals and only conceded 79.

The former champions progressed comfortably into the next stage of this year's QPL series, beginning the new Division 1 competition with another clash against Underwood tonight.

"It was a solid win,'' the senior player said of last week's effort.

"A full court defensive effort for the team was impressive.

"There's still lots of room for improvement but happy with our efforts so far.''

Goodna Sapphires player Rebecca Asquith.

Asquith praised her defensive teammates, including Tayla Collie, for another strong game last week.

The Sapphires stalwart is happy with the 2020 format where the top two team in each group after three matches advance to a Division 1 competition.

"I like that we have been split into two divisions this year as it will give us more challenging games every week,'' she said.

She said topping pool B provided an early boost for one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

"That is great for our confidence however we know that there is a lot of hard work ahead of us this season,'' she said.

Lisa Tucker returns to the Goodna side for tonight's clash.

GAME DAY

QPL SEQ Cup Thursday at Queensland State Netball Centre

9.10pm: Goodna Sapphires v Underwood