Department warns of scam email

The Department of Main Roads and Transport has issued a scam email alert.

SCAM ALERT!

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued a scam alert warning people to avoid opening or responding to an email about licence renewals.

On the TMR Facebook page yesterday, the warning said if you had received an email about licence renewals claiming to be from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, it was a phishing campaign and that the emails had a malicious payload.

The Department warned not to click the link or reply to the email.

Here's how to spot an illegitimate email:

. The sender is not a TMR or Queensland Government email address;

. The sender name doesn't match the email address;

. There's no signature block or contact info;

. When you hover over the link, the address isn't a TMR or Queensland Government address

If you receive a fraudulent email you can report it to www.scamwatch.gov.au/report-a-scam

If you've opened the malicious file or fallen victim to the scam, you should report it through the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network at www.acorn.gov.au