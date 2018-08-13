Dental tips keep students smiling

THE tooth fairy team from West Moreton Oral Health visited Grantham State School on Wednesday to raise awareness of oral health care for Dental Health Week.

West Moreton Health's Principal Oral Health Therapist Sandra McFarlane said the Oral Health Education Van provided the perfect backdrop in schools to spread a preventive message to help reduce dental disease.

Each year the Oral Health Education Van visits schools across the region to ensure as many students as possible learn how to create and maintain a good dental care routine.

"You can see from the reaction of Grantham State School prep student Scarlet that dental care is not something you need to worry about - we go to great lengths to make it fun,” Ms McFarlane said.

About 100 Grantham State School students were invited to take part in interactive educational sessions as well as "dental chair rides” to help students feel comfortable about a trip to the Oral Health Therapist.

Grantham State School principal Rebecca Cavanagh said teachers received great feedback from students about the experience.

"It was great to see so many smiles on the children's faces while they were learning some very important life skills,” Ms Cavanagh said.

Ms McFarlane said the education sessions were tailored according to different age groups and covered topics such as tooth brushing and flossing techniques along with the various causes of dental disease.

"The sessions were very interactive and the older students enjoyed a hands-on experience which involved measuring and comparing the number of teaspoons of sugar found in different drinks and using pH litmus paper to conduct experiments on drinks to find out how acidic some drinks really are,” she said.

Ms McFarlane said the Oral Health Team was sharing the Dental Health Week message - 'Watch your mouth!' to remind children and families to consider all aspects of their oral health care.

For more information contact the Child and Adolescent Oral Health Service Centre on 1300 763 246.

Dental care tips

Limit sugary snacks between meals to allow time for saliva to neutralise damaging acids from sugary food and drinks

Brush your teeth for at least two minutes morning and night

Replace your brush at least every three months, or when the bristles start to spread

Flossing is not optional - make it part of your daily routine