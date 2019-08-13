Dental clinic evacuated after fire

A fire broke out in a switchboard at an Ipswich dental clinic this morning.

A BRASSALL dental practice has been evacuated after an electrical switchboard caught fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the Albion St business about 10am, after smoke was seen coming from the board.

The building was evacuated and two firefighters entered with breathing masks, isolating the power before controlling the fire and ventilating the building.

Energex was called to assess the damage to the electrical equipment.

Paramedics were called as a precaution but there were no reports of injury.

It's been a busy few days for firefighters with crews battling a large blaze near homes at Leichhardt and Wulkuraka last night and an electrical fire at Riverlink Shopping Centre last Friday.