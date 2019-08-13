Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire broke out in a switchboard at an Ipswich dental clinic this morning.
A fire broke out in a switchboard at an Ipswich dental clinic this morning. Maranatha Jireh Corpuz
News

Dental clinic evacuated after fire

Andrew Korner
by
13th Aug 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRASSALL dental practice has been evacuated after an electrical switchboard caught fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the Albion St business about 10am, after smoke was seen coming from the board.

The building was evacuated and two firefighters entered with breathing masks, isolating the power before controlling the fire and ventilating the building.

Energex was called to assess the damage to the electrical equipment.

Paramedics were called as a precaution but there were no reports of injury.

It's been a busy few days for firefighters with crews battling a large blaze near homes at Leichhardt and Wulkuraka last night and an electrical fire at Riverlink Shopping Centre last Friday.

More Stories

brassall evacuation fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich company's Amazon launch is Qld first

    premium_icon Ipswich company's Amazon launch is Qld first

    Technology The business is the sole Queensland company among more than 150 brands which will be on the program.

    • 13th Aug 2019 10:53 AM
    WARNING: Ipswich couple lose thousands in email hack

    premium_icon WARNING: Ipswich couple lose thousands in email hack

    Technology In the space of two hours, the hacker struck

    • 13th Aug 2019 10:37 AM
    Fire ant invasion marches across southeast

    premium_icon Fire ant invasion marches across southeast

    News Fire ant invasion as nests triple in five weeks.