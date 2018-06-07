DENIED JUSTICE: How women are put at risk in Ipswich courts

The 2016-17 Queensland Magistrates Court annual report reveals our courts were extremely busy last year.

JUSTICE experts are pushing for more funding to stop vulnerable Ipswich residents falling through the legal cracks.

Ipswich and Gatton magistrates handled about 22,898 criminal and civil cases last financial year, the Magistrates Courts of Queensland Annual Report shows.

A total of 13,226 adult defendants and 1037 children faced 28,913 charges in 2016-17.

Magistrates also dealt with 2723 breaches of bail, probation and suspended sentences; 695 civil claims, 3245 domestic and family violence order cases; and 1972 child protection order actions.

Women's Legal Service Queensland solicitor Rachel Neil said the Ipswich courts were extremely busy, with many people self-representing through quite complex cases.

"There are a lot of women who are self-representing in domestic violence hearings and because many are respondents (accused of DV) they often do not get Legal Aid," Ms Neil said.

"Challenges include preparing paperwork for court, navigating the court system and also having to cross-examine perpetrators of violence at hearings.

"Subpoenaing Child Safety records or police records is extremely complex as well and they have to apply for documents to be delivered to the courts and that can be tricky."

Bad children need support not court, says expert

The State Government needed to invest more money in community and low-cost legal services, said Bill Potts, whose firm represents clients in our region.

"We build bridges, we build roads, we build tunnels but why don't we spend that kind of money on the justice system?" the deputy president of the Queensland Law Society said.

"We have people being denied justice - they are being convicted or they can't appeal properly because they are being denied access to a system that favours those who have the resources for representation."

The Queensland Government said it had invested millions in rolling out specialist courts and resourcing support services.

This included providing $85.1 million for Legal Aid and passing on Federal Government funding to community legal centres, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said.

Bill Potts says the State Government needs to invest more money in community legal services Contributed

Our local courts are running behind

THE Ipswich District Court has the state's second lowest clearance rate.

A total of 399 new defendants faced the court last financial year and 360 cases were finalised.

There are 137 cases still active from previous years.

The 2016-17 District Court of Queensland Annual Report shows the court has a 90.2 per cent clearance rate - higher than Maroochydore but lower than the rest of Queensland.

Almost all other district courts in Queensland have clearance rates above 100 per cent .

Queensland Law Society deputy president Bill Potts called on the State Government to appoint five more district court judges, three more supreme court justices and 10 more magistrates.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said the Attorney General would "continue to work with" Chief Justice Catherine Holmes and the District Court of Queensland chief judge and the chief magistrate on resource allocations. - NewsRegional

The Queensland Government says it has invested millions in rolling out specialist courts and resourcing support services. John Weekes

BY THE NUMBERS

Ipswich Magistrate Courts 2016-17 performance:

Adult defendants - 13,226

Adult charges - 26,865

Child defendants - 1037

Child charges - 2048

Breaches of bail and court orders - 2723

Domestic and family violence orders - 3245

Child protection orders - 1972

Civil cases - 695

Source: Queensland Government