Denied club goer finds new entry to the Zone

COURT: Haydn Sherlock pleaded guilty to three charges in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A CLUB goer wasn’t going to be deterred by the fact he was denied entry from a popular Roma nightclub and found an alternative way to continue the party.

Haydn Keith Sherlock fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing, wilful damage and unregulated high risk activities

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 9 at 1.25am, Sherlock was denied entry to the Zone nightclub as their lockout laws state no-one is permitted entry after 1am.

The court heard Sherlock then entered the alleyway, ripped off the fly screen of the male toilets before scaling the wall of the nightclub and entering the club through the roof cavity near where the DJ is located.

Sherlock was spotted by security immediately and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

On February 21, he received a Notice to Appear.

The court heard Sherlock had since paid the Club Hotel $320 on February 22 to pay for the damage to the fly screen door.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court that all of Sherlock’s friends were inside the nightclub and he had been eager to join the festivities.

He then went to the back of the building and had damaged the fly screen door with his foot when he climbed on it to scale the building.

Sherlock pleaded guilty to all charges.

“It was a stupid thing to do and a poor decision you made when you were drunk,” Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Sherlock $650, with no convictions recorded.