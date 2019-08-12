Dempsey to draw on underdog strength in final amateur bout

READY: Daniel Dempsey is ready for his final amateur bout on Saturday.

BOXING: Daniel Dempsey knows he will be walking into the ring on Saturday the underdog - and that's how he wants it.

The Fernvale amateur boxer will take on Tyler White in Caboolture in a rematch four years in the making.

After taking a four year hiatus from the sport, Dempsey is feeling quietly confident heading into the bout, having defeated White in their last meeting.

"Even back then I was the underdog ... For me I know I'll have my work cut out Saturday, but I back myself 100 per cent, I always like to be the underdog,” Dempsey said.

"I feeling good, I'm feeling ready to go.

"I'm not one to do any trash talking, come Saturday night I'll let my firsts do the talking.”

But he isn't getting ahead of himself and knows he's in for a tough challenge.

"In the heavyweight I always say you're only one punch away from devastation,” he said.

"Credit to him, he's won numerous titles now in NSW - so hopefully it's given him a boost with his confidence.”

This fight will be Dempsey's last amateur bout before he takes the step into the professional scene, and he wants it to be memorable.

"I want to go out with a bang,” he said.

His trainer Col Bradford was excited to see what the future lay in store for the Fernvale boy.

Bradford first started training Dempsey at just 14, and brought him back to the sport at the end of his break.

Dempsey is the great-grandson of US boxing legend Jack Dempsey, and Bradford sees many similarities between the pair.

"This guy has got potential to go to the top. Fighters are born - they're not made. It's just in him, it's part of his DNA,” Bradford said.

"He shows the same tenacity, the aggression, similar fighting style.

"He's a hard fighter - hard puncher, very fast and hard.

"I haven't seen someone like him for a long time.”

Dempsey and White will go toe-to-toe at Guillotine Boxing Club's Pound for Pound #33, this Saturday.

Gates open from 5.30pm at 24 Aerodrome Rd, Caboolture.