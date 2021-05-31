Demons still in the dark for blockbuster

Melbourne defender Steven May and his teammates steeled themselves during the pre-season to play “anyone, anywhere”, and he says the latest Covid disruptions are no excuse for a drop in performance.

On Monday morning the ladder-leading Demons still didn’t know where they would be playing Friday’s blockbuster clash with Brisbane, only that it “won’t be in Alice Springs or Victoria”.

It could be played in Sydney but despite the distractions swirling ahead of the top-of-the-table clash, May said Brisbane also didn’t know where the game would be so were in a similar position of uncertainty.

May said Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin had got on the front foot to ward off potential implications of upheaval this season, and the Demons players would not lose sight of their only job, which was playing the Lions.

“Goody (Goodwin) has knocked that on the head pretty quickly any time there has been any chat about where we’ll be playing or who we will be playing,” May said on Monday.

“He brought that up at the start of the pre-season, even though Covid was looking like it was disappearing. We have gone back to our original vision for the year and that was to play anyone, anywhere and be prepared under any conditions.

“Whatever gets thrown at us we’ll attack. Our coach and GM have done an incredible job of shifting players’ focus to just training and preparing for Brisbane.

“So wherever we are going, wherever we are staying, how many days we get there before that game, that’s irrelevant. The coaches have done a good job stopping us from worrying about that.

“We do our job and prepare for Brisbane.”

Victoria has recorded another 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19.



The Western Bulldogs have already jetted out of the state.



May said the “maturity” of the Demons, who are 10-1 this season and on top of the ladder, would hold then in good stead should their time away from Melbourne stretch into weeks.

He said the players grew closer in a Queensland hub last year and would handle it again if it was their future.

“You’ve heard a lot about teams becoming closer and we’re no different. We were living in each other’s pockets,” May said.

“I’d only just joined the club, and it fast-tracked a lot of relationships. I think we did pretty well in the hub.

“Whether it’s a week or two months we don’t know. We’re glad we have played some consistent footy that put us in a position that whatever happens going forward, we feel like we are best prepared to attack it. Who knows where we will be next week?”

