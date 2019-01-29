Demons arrive for Coast camp ahead of big year

Sam Frost is seen during a Melbourne Demons training session at Gosch's Paddock in Melbourne

Sam Frost is seen during a Melbourne Demons training session at Gosch's Paddock in Melbourne DANIEL POCKETT

Melbourne defender Sam Frost says getting a taste of finals action last year has fired up a hungry Demons outfit to rise to new levels.

The Demons, who arrived on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday for a pre-season camp, reached the AFL finals for the first time in 12 years last season.

They made the most of it too, only falling just one step shy of a berth in the decider after losing to West Coast Eagles in the preliminary final.

"That was an unbelievable few weeks for the whole club to be involved in - you always want to be there but now that we know what it's like and how exciting it all is I think the guys will be pretty hungry to get back there and we'll be looking forward to that throughout the year," Frost said.

"We've all had a taste of what finals are like now so we've got a rough idea of what it's going to take and it's just a matter of going and doing it really.

"It should be an exciting year but we're definitely looking to go another step."

He believed the Demons had recruited well in the off-season, earning the services of Steven May and Kade Kolodjashnij, with the return of Jake Lever to be another boost.

Although shorter, Frost said pre-season preparations had been moving along well and labelled this week's Coast camp as vital with trials looming.

He said heat training and bonding would prove major parts of the visit.

"This is arguably the most important block of pre-season for everyone individually and as a team so you want to be firing on all cylinders," he said.

It's the fifth consecutive year that the Demons have held a pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

They'll do much of their training at the Maroochydore Multi-Sports Complex and host an open training session for fans on Saturday from 9am.

"It's always a pretty good trip for us and it's always around a good part of pre-season where our training is getting a little more game like," he said.

"It's pretty important camp for us and obviously list turnover happens every year so it's a good chance to get to know each other a bit better."

While he had a slow start last year, enduring stints in the VFL, Frost surged back to play an important role in the remaining games for the Demons.

"I'd love to start the season where I left off last year in some good form but time will tell."