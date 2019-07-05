Menu
Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Tennis

Demon slayed in five-set Wimbledon epic

by Leo Schlink
5th Jul 2019 6:30 AM
After a string of challenging draws in 2019, tenacious Aussie John Millman has capitalised on an inviting Wimbledon to storm into the third round of the tournament.

Delivering on a promise to cash in on an inviting Wimbledon draw, John Millman has transformed a troubled season into an All England Club bonanza.

Saddled with a string of challenging draws this year, Millman is through to Wimbledon's third round for only the second time in his career after upending Serb 31st seed Laslo Djere.

Millman's 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory eases much of the frustration of a challenging six months blighted by injury and rotten draws.

 

 

 

John Millman celebrates his win. Picture: Getty
Triumphant over Roger Federer at last year's US Open, tenacious Millman will face unseeded American - and grasscourt specialist - Sam Querrey for a place in the round of 16.

Millman's previous best showing at Wimbledon came in 2016, when he was stopped in the third round by then world No.2 Andy Murray, the eventual champion.

Since then he has been beaten by Milos Raonic (first round) and Rafael Nadal (second round).

The Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist is now guaranteed just under $200,000.

