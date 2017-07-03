Demolition team moves in on iconic Ipswich business

EARTH moving equipment has been moved onto the old One Mile Hotel site as a demolition team prepares to knock down the remains of an iconic Ipswich business.



Demolition of the Town and Country buildings on Brisbane St will start this week as the property is cleared to make way for a service station and bulky goods centre.



Hutchinson Builders won the contract for the new precinct which, according to the approved plans lodged with the council, will also include a large furniture store and a drive-through cafe.



Gumdale Demolition, which was also contracted to remove the One Mile Hotel in December 2015, will carry out the demolition of the remaining Town and Country buildings.



Hutchinson Builders Project Manager Kruse Carter said the demolition would take about a week.

>>Town and Country closes after 50 years of Ipswich trading



Mr Carter said once the site was clear earthworks would begin, with the project due to be finished by March next year.



A letter dated June 27 has been sent out to notify nearby residents and businesses of the forthcoming works.

DEMO TIME: The old Town and Country buildings, which have become derelict since the business closed in December 2015, will be demolished this week. Helen Spelitis

The demolition of the One Mile Hotel was met with controversy from the Ipswich community.



The works were carried out at night on the Monday before Christmas.



Although Gumdale Demolition insisted it had the appropriate approvals, Ipswich City Council said it would investigate following community backlash.



Part of the development approval for the new service station precinct included provision for a piece of public art acknowledging the site's history.

Plans show how the new service centre built on the old One Mile Hotel and Town and Country sites will look.

The QT has contacted the site's developers Synergy Property Partners for information on the memorial and are waiting to hear back.



But on the plans, the piece of public art has been placed at the front of the property on the corners of Hooper and Brisbane Street.

A close up of plans showing where the piece of public art acknowledging the history of the site on Brisbane St will be placed.

The plans, approved in February, read 'to be designed in consultation with council'.