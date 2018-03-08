Demolition ramps up as mall makes way for new centre

Bob Slater from Terry White Chemist in the Ipswich Mall.

WORKERS have moved in to demolish the building that once anchored the Ipswich Mall.

Crews have begun tearing down the old Woolworths building as Ipswich City Council moves forward with the next stage of the CBD redevelopment.

This week the council approved an updated masterplan for the city centre.

It follows a three-month lull in demolition works.

Ipswich business owner Bob Slater was excited to see the demolition crews back in action.

Mr Slater has been one of the biggest supporters of the mall redevelopment, which he believes will have a major impact on Ipswich's future.

He is one of a handful of business owners that have continued trading in the mall.

"It's been tough," Mr Slater confessed.

"But it's going to be fantastic when it is finished."

The demolition of the Woolworths end of the mall will take about 17 weeks, with construction expected to start soon after.

The stairwell and the Point Parking carpark level P1 will now close for safety measures but alternative exits will open.

Residents still have access to 580 car park spaces.

Artist impressions of the final Ipswich CBD redevelopment. March 3.

Hutchinson Builders managing director Greg Quinn said the demolition works would include removing an arcade surrounding vacant shop fronts.

"As an Ipswich local, I can see enormous appeal and value in Ipswich Central," he said. Mr Quinn said that as of this week, 351 workers had been inducted onto the project.

He said the next stage of the redevelopment would create 350 permanent jobs.

Artist impressions of the final Ipswich CBD redevelopment. March 3.

The demolition of the Woolworths building symbolises the end of the Ipswich Mall and the beginning of the new precinct, which will be known as Ipswich Central.

When finished, the $150 million redevelopment will feature retail, dining and entertainment spaces.

Elements of the existing steel framework will be recycled and used in the new Ipswich Council Library.

New Ipswich CBD announcement: People gathered at the Ipswich Mall today to hear the latest Ipswich CBD announcement.

It's the end of mall and the birth of Ipswich Central

FOR a decade Ipswich residents have been waiting for the promised transformation of its city centre.

A new logo has been designed to represent that transformation from the old mall to the new Ipswich Central.

In June, works finally started on what will become the new beating heart of Ipswich.

Ipswich City Properties chairman councillor Paul Tully said the council-owned company listened to the feedback from the people of Ipswich.

"Ipswich Central reflects that feedback," he said.

"(This) will be a city centre where businesses can prosper and where locals and visitors alike can enjoy fun, free activities and open, public spaces.

"Our new logo symbolises the end of the Ipswich Mall and the start of the new Ipswich Central.

"This new brand reflects our vision and fresh direction for the future."

Cr Tully said the new city centre would improve nearby property values, attract new businesses, retailers and visitors.

Construction will start after June when the demolition works have finished.