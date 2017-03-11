Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

DEMOLISHERS SOUGHT: The demolition of certain CBD buildings is set to start and qualified contractors are being sought.

DEMOLISHERS...take note.

As planning for the CBD redevelopment progresses, Ipswich City Properties (ICP) is calling for expressions of interest from qualified contractors to complete essential demolition works.

ICP Chairman Paul Tully said the expression of interest for demolition services was just the start, with a series of work packages to follow across the course of the CBD redevelopment project.

"Demolition of the redundant buildings at the northern end of the Mall is the first step, so we can open up the site and get work under way as soon as practicable,” he said.

"Following contract award, the top tier of the current retail building, which previously tenanted Woolworths, will be demolished, along with a portion of the car park.

Cr Tully reiterated that ICP wanted this to be a local project as much as possible.

"The CBD redevelopment provides local opportunities for our civil contracting business community, and I encourage qualified Ipswich companies to express their interest in providing demolition services,” Cr Tully said.

"We are also encouraging businesses more broadly to register their interest with ICP, to receive information about upcoming work packages and other industry events.

"As the demolition commencement date draws closer in the weeks ahead, we will undertake extensive engagement with the local business community, including providing advance notice of the works program.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the first request for services from the construction market demonstrated commitment to get on with the job of delivering a new signature civic space for the City of Ipswich.

"Everyone is keen to get started, and I am very pleased we have achieved this milestone, where we will soon see first evidence of the construction program,” Cr Pisasale said.

"This is a very exciting phase of the project, as we set out to deliver the new civic and events space, with new food and beverage areas, a new state-of-the-art library and new council administration building.”

Division 7's Cr Andrew Antoniolli recognised that local businesses were keen to see the project commence and hear more about the work schedule.

"We are currently ramping up our communications with local businesses and CBD workers, and we will shortly host the first of many information sessions about the project and work schedule.

"My priorities are that local business stakeholders are well informed of the work schedule, and that businesses are able to trade during the full construction program, including during the demolition phase.”

* Companies who wish to express interest to provide demolition services to ICP, should apply in accordance with the details provided in the Tender Public Notices within the Queensland Times and Courier Mail.